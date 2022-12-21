LaTosha Brown Mourns The Loss Of Her 29-Year-Old Son: ‘We Had A Very Special Love For Each Other’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LaTosha Brown (@mslatoshabrown)

LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, is mourning the loss of her 29-year-old son, Keambiroiro “Keambi” Rashidi Lane.

The voting rights activist announced the sad news via Twitter Dec. 19, sharing a few emotional photos that pictured her standing next to her son at various ages.

“My one and only beautiful baby boy has transitioned to the heavenly realm,” Brown’s Twitter post read. “He was only 29. We had a very special love for each other. Rest In Peace my baby. You were my gift from God. Pray for us. #KBug.”

According the Grio, the cause of Lane’s death has not been revealed.

After the news made headlines, a slew of fans and celebs sent their condolences to the change maker across social media.

R&B icon Maxwell wrote, “@mslatoshabrown this is so sad. You changed the geo-political environment for so many and this is just tragic and heartbreaking. We got you sis forever and ever. LOVE.”

While another user commented:

“Sending my deepest condolences & prayers for your increased strength & comfort.”

Brown creates scholarship fund in honor of her son

In memory of her son, Brown has created a scholarship fund that will be used to help cover the educational expenses of Lane’s two sons, Trenton, 8, and MeKhi, 2. So far, the fund has generated over $4,000.

“God gave me a gift when I birthed Keambiroiro “Keambi” Rashidi Lane,” the community leader wrote on the campaign’s website. “I am forever grateful for the 29 years that I had to create memories with my one and only son. He was the light of my life and his transition leaves a void that will never be filled. His legacy will live on through his two adorable sons…Thank you, for thinking of us. Your thoughts and prayers are sustaining us through this time.”

A funeral service for Lane will be held at Atlanta’s Impact Church Dec. 21, 2022. The service will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The repast will follow shortly after at 2 p.m. EST in the nearby Movement Center located at 2366 Sylvan Road #Suite A & B, Atlanta, GA 30344.