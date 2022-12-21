Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
A Decade After His Death, Holocaust Survivor's $40 Mill. Fortune Is Still UnclaimedTaxBuzzStaten Island, NY
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts
Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps training to begin in January
MANALAPAN — The Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced that a 13-week CERT training program will begin on Jan 10. The free training will cover basic personal and community emergency preparedness topics including emergency first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, fire safety and suppression, disaster psychology, basic search and rescue techniques, and working within an organizational framework, according to a press release.
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Environmental commission chair details panel’s achievements in 2022
MANALAPAN — During the Dec. 14 meeting of the Township Committee, Jenine Tankoos, the chairwoman of the Manalapan Environmental Commission, presented municipal officials with the panel’s annual report detailing its busy year in the community. Tankoos said that during 2022, 10 public meetings were held; one new member...
New Jersey Schools Get an F in Standardized Test Scores
In news that will come as a surprise to no one, New Jersey's student standardized test scores have been released and the news isn't good. For the first time since 2019, public schools resumed administering standardized tests. New Jersey is one of the last states to release results. To the surprise of no one, the pandemic has set back education in our state dramatically.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Health Officer institutes new COVID-19 recommendations
Based on reporting by the state Department of Health for the week ending Dec. 23, Camden County has joined 18 other counties throughout New Jersey with a high community level for COVID-19. In addition, the state DOH has also reported that transmission of the virus, like the rest of New Jersey is high as well in the county.
Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts
PASSAIC, NJ – Students, faculty and visitors at the Passaic Public School District have ordered to mask up once again. A letter sent to district staff and students on Tuesday announced that face masks and coverings will now be required for anyone on school property. Superintendent of Schools Sandra M. Diodonet issued the district-wide directive citing a period of high COVID-19 activity in Passaic County. “Mask-wearing is required,” Diodonet said in the letter. “Effective Wednesday, all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds and buses. The statewide The post Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three patrol officers promoted to rank of sergeant in Freehold Township
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Three patrol officers in the Freehold Township Police Department have been promoted to sergeant. During a Township Committee meeting on Nov. 22, John Catron, Jack Mandala and Jimmy Santiago were promoted from patrol officer to the rank of sergeant. Each man was administered the oath of office to his new position in the police department.
roi-nj.com
5 HMH medical centers achieve National Center of Excellence Designation in Heart Care
The American College of Cardiology recently recognized five Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers for their teams’ demonstrated commitment to developing a comprehensive, high-quality culture for cardiovascular care. Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Riverview...
Hey, slackers: Experts say these are the 10 laziest towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Elementary School In Burlington County
Firefighters and police responded to a fire at a school in Mount Laurel, authorities said.The fire was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Parkway Elementary School on Ramblewood Parkway, according to Mount Laurel police.The school was evacuated and police reported there were no inj…
Freehold, NJ looking for stray cat caretakers may be a fool’s errand
After years of complaints, Freehold Borough is establishing a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats; and they need volunteers to make it work. In a 4-1 vote Monday, the borough council approved a plan to be implemented in 2023. The program will involve residents volunteering to be caretakers of certain feral...
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
Gov. Murphy says more mask mandates possible in schools, but not expected statewide
New Jersey's top lawmaker reacted to the recent revival of a mask mandate in Passaic public schools, but stopped short of saying a statewide requirement could be coming soon.
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Important Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer
TLS this evening reached out to Police Chief Meyer, who provided the following safety message for those leaving for the Holiday weekend/Shabbos Chanukah:. 1) Never leave home with candles burning. 2) Leave lights on in your home – preferably on a timer. 3) Check that your windows and doors...
southarkansassun.com
$500 boost to be distributed this month: Good news for the 68,000 low-income families in New Jersey
According to the website of the New Jersey Department of Treasury, on November 18, 2022, 68,000 low-income families in the state will receive a $500 check this month as part of the ITIN Holders Direct Assistance Program. The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan and is designed to...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
News Transcript
Marlboro, NJ
421
Followers
2K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,https://centraljersey.com/news-transcript/
Comments / 0