Freehold Township, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts

Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News Transcript

Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps training to begin in January

MANALAPAN — The Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced that a 13-week CERT training program will begin on Jan 10. The free training will cover basic personal and community emergency preparedness topics including emergency first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, fire safety and suppression, disaster psychology, basic search and rescue techniques, and working within an organizational framework, according to a press release.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Schools Get an F in Standardized Test Scores

In news that will come as a surprise to no one, New Jersey's student standardized test scores have been released and the news isn't good. For the first time since 2019, public schools resumed administering standardized tests. New Jersey is one of the last states to release results. To the surprise of no one, the pandemic has set back education in our state dramatically.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts

PASSAIC, NJ – Students, faculty and visitors at the Passaic Public School District have ordered to mask up once again. A letter sent to district staff and students on Tuesday announced that face masks and coverings will now be required for anyone on school property. Superintendent of Schools Sandra M. Diodonet issued the district-wide directive citing a period of high COVID-19 activity in Passaic County. “Mask-wearing is required,” Diodonet said in the letter. “Effective Wednesday, all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds and buses. The statewide The post Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts appeared first on Shore News Network.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

5 HMH medical centers achieve National Center of Excellence Designation in Heart Care

The American College of Cardiology recently recognized five Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers for their teams’ demonstrated commitment to developing a comprehensive, high-quality culture for cardiovascular care. Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Riverview...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location

Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
EDISON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Important Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer

TLS this evening reached out to Police Chief Meyer, who provided the following safety message for those leaving for the Holiday weekend/Shabbos Chanukah:. 1) Never leave home with candles burning. 2) Leave lights on in your home – preferably on a timer. 3) Check that your windows and doors...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,

