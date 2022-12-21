Read full article on original website
KTLO
Homer Eldon Mitchell, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Homer Eldon Mitchell, 79, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Eldon was born on March 6, 1943, in Mitchell, Arkansas, to Homer and Velma Fountain Mitchell. He attended the Viola Schools in Arkansas and Haysville High School in Kansas. On January 16, 1965, he married Wanda (Smith) Alls in Hutchinson Kansas and together they had 2 sons, Destry and Dallas. Eldon was united in marriage to Patricia Earl on April 1, 1972, on Salt Spring Island in British Columbia, Canada. Eldon retired after serving 20 years in the United States Air Force. He then went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Eldon was best known for his love of nature and the outdoors. He was a farmer and created Mitchell Gardens, which was one of the first to introduce and provide organic produce to the area, primarily strawberries. His hobbies included playing pool at the Van Matre Senior Center and local pool rooms. As an avid fisherman he fully enjoyed the landscape provided from the lakes and rivers as a member of the Twin Lakes Walleye Club and kayak groups. He was actively on the board for the Hebron Community Cemetery Association.
KTLO
Patty L. Allen, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Patty L. Allen of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Patty Allen died Saturday at her residence.
KYTV
Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
KTLO
Margaret C. Weeks, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Margaret C. Weeks of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Margaret C. Weeks died Friday at her home.
KHBS
KTLO
3 Missouri men sentenced for transport of catalytic converters into Mountain Home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Rogersville and Springfield men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters into Mountain Home as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Twenty-five-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville, 31-year-old Cody Ryder of Springfield, and...
travellens.co
KTLO
MH Chamber announces 2022 award nominees
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for the 2022 awards. The award winners will be announced at the annual banquet and membership meeting on Tuesday, January 24.The nominees are as follows:. For the Educator of the Year award:. Dr. Jake Long;. Aubrey Pitts; and. Tenille Rauls.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
KTLO
OOI offering winter energy assistance programs
The winter non-emergency and crisis energy assistance programs through Ozark Opportunities, Inc. (OOI), headquartered in Harrison will begin Jan. 9. The program’s goal is to assist low-income households with the high costs of fuel for heating homes in the winter months. This is a one-time assistance payment per program and program year. The program will run through April 30 or until funds have been exhausted.The OOI service area includes Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
talkbusiness.net
KTLO
Black Hills Energy crews to resume relighting appliances Saturday
Black Hills Energy crews had to pause relighting their customers’ appliances at midnight for the safety of their technicians. They are scheduled to resume going door-to-door Saturday morning at 7. Technicians reportedly had to turn off service on Friday. Black Hills Energy employees from across Arkansas with support from...
KTLO
West Plains couple injured in single car accident Thursday
A couple from West Plains suffered moderate to severe injuries in a single car accident Thursday afternoon occurring five miles west of West Plains on Highway CC. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Neena Carter and 70-year-old Jerry Carter were traveling westbound when their vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, crossed a private road, struck a utility pole and fence, and overturned.
kuaf.com
KTLO
NAEC requests Norfork Substation members conserve electricity
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative(NAEC) is asking members in Norfork, Lone Rock, Jordan, and Salesville to conserve electricity. According to Tori Moss, Marketing and Communications Director for NAEC, in order to avoid disruptions to service in these areas, members are asked to avoid using major appliances such as dryers and dishwashers and to lower the thermostat a couple of degrees. Moss recommends following these guidelines Friday evening from 5 to 9 and Saturday morning from 5 to 9.
bransontrilakesnews.com
KTLO
American Red Cross blood drive set for Wednesday
The American Red Cross asks donors give blood now and throughout the end of the year.On Wednesday, the Alley-White American Legion Post 52 will be hosting a blood drive from 10 until 2 at 717 Market Street in Mountain Home. Type-O blood and platelet donors are in high demand to...
KTLO
Many restaurants in the Twin Lakes area open for the holidays
Many restaurants in the Twin Lakes area will be open during the Christmas holiday. Echo & Bee located at 1560 SOUTH College Street in Mountain Home will be open December 23 and 24 from 3 until 7 for a Christmas buffet. Limited seating is available and reservations are encouraged. Take out is available. For more information call 870-232-1704.
bestofarkansassports.com
