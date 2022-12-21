Read full article on original website
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Wesley “Buddy” Colson, Jr., Lyons
Mr. Wesley “Buddy” Colson, Jr., age 82, of Lyons, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Toombs County and was Baptist by faith. He worked at Truax Veneer Mill in Lyons, Chickasha Mobile Homes in Vidalia, Thomas & Betts in Vidalia, and with Sadie Lee Farms near Blue Ridge. Mr. Colson enjoyed fishing, gardening, and wine and syrup making. Preceding him in death was a son, Charles Wesley Colson; parents, Wesley Colson, Sr. and Sudie Bell Atkinson Colson; and sister, Mary Gladys Kirby.
douglasnow.com
Linebacker Larry Daniel named First Team All State, six others receive Honorable Mention
Coffee Trojans linebacker Larry Daniel, the Trojans’ leading tackler, has been named First Team All State by the Georgia High School Association. Daniel, a 6’, 200-pound senior, tallied 48 solo tackles, 48 assisted tackles, and 26 tackles for a loss — team highs in all categories. He also tied for third on the team in sacks with four. Daniel intercepted one pass, deflected three passes, recovered one fumble, and caused two more.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Sidney Ronald Gibbs, Claxton
Mr. Sidney Ronald Gibbs, age 83, of Claxton, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton after an extended illness. He was a native of Toombs County and a 1958 graduate of Toombs Central High School. Sid served in the United States Air Force for several years, which took him around the world. While in the Air Force, he was a medical entomologist for eight years, taking water and food samples all around Europe. He was later stationed in Turkey and in Izmir. He won numerous awards; one of his proudest was being named Airmen of the Month at Stewart Air Force Base. After leaving the Air Force, he went on to complete his Bachelor of Business Administration degree at Armstrong Atlantic University. He became a new car salesman for Critz Buick for several years, and then later earned awards for his sales work with BFI in Macon, Georgia. He was also a salesman with Cook's Pest Control and won many sales awards with them, including the President’s Club award, until moving to Orkin Pest Control where he quickly moved to National Sales. His work with Orkin took him to Las Vegas, Nevada and Dallas, Texas. He won the President’s Club award many times with Orkin Pest Control before retiring after twenty-five years as National Account Manager. He then moved back home to Toombs County and recently to Claxton. Sid was a charter member of Liberty Baptist Church in Lyons and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anna Gibbs; parents, John Adolph Gibbs and Ella Grace Fuller Gibbs; and brothers, James Gibbs, Ben Gibbs and Bobby Gibbs.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Field Cemetery, Ben Hill County
The Old Field Cemetery is a rural cemetery located a few miles from Fitzgerald which has fascinated me since I first photographed it in 2009. It contains a mixture of commercial and vernacular memorials, with several significant vernacular memorials, including the unusual Benton Family cross [pictured above]. Old Field Cemetery predates the establishment of Fitzgerald; the earliest identified burial [1861] is that of Archabald McInnis (4 July 1816-7 July 1861) with several other burials dating to the 1880s. At least one pioneer family of the Old Soldiers Colony of Fitzgerald, the Hallett Rathburn family, is also associated with the cemetery. An historically white cemetery, it is also used today by a nearby African-American congregation, Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.
Aspiring lawyer becomes Georgia Southern graduate at 17
At just 17, Adriana Proctor is graduating from Georgia Southern University with dreams of becoming a lawyer. “I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer,” Proctor said. “It’s my dream job and would allow me to provide meaningful representation and support to communities where I am needed. I would love to make a difference with children in particular through community initiatives, state agencies or even private practice.”
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hall-and-Parlor Farmhouse, Ben Hill County
I photographed this house, which was located near the Fitzgerald Airport, in 2010. It had collapsed by 2017 [or earlier]. The hall-and-parlor form is often associated with tenant housing in South Georgia, though many tenants ended up owning the houses and using them as residences after the sharecropping era. Post...
Bulloch Bears Witness: Sparking discussion around race and justice
The Bulloch Bears Witness: Music, Memory and Moving Forward event will ignite community discussion around race and justice. “There is still so much history to be made. As we write these next chapters, I want those coming behind us to see that we faced the wrongdoing of our past and that we recognize the impacts that our past actions have on us today,” said Adrianne McCollar, co-chair of the Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition.
douglasnow.com
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
douglasnow.com
Jeff Davis operation results in numerous arrests
The Jeff Davis County Superior Court unsealed indictments leading to the arrest of several individuals involved in crimes of conspiracy, possession of dangerous drugs and firearms violations. Leading up to the operation, drug investigators concentrated on drug patrol in Jeff Davis County and cuffed some unsuspecting suspects. On December 6,...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Christmas From the Heart
SERVICE FROM THE HEART - Vidalia City Manager Nick Overstreet and Vidalia Mayor Doug Roper cheerfully serve meals to the homeless at the warming shelter over Christmas. Vidalia no longer has a homeless shelter, but when the news came out that the area was going to be hit by an arctic blast throughout Christmas weekend, one phone call got the ball rolling for those who didn’t have a warm place to sleep or a warm meal to provide sustenance.
douglasnow.com
Grand Jury indicts 24 at last meeting of the year
The Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to 24 individuals on various charges at its last meeting of the year. While the majority of those charged are facing drug charges, specifically methamphetamine, other individuals are facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and many more felony offenses. One...
Bryan County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Firefighters say that a family is displaced this morning due to a fire that completely destroyed a residential home Saturday morning. According to Bryan County Fire Chief, Freddy Howell, the fire broke out on the 300 block of Bluff Road in the Keller section of Bryan county and was reported […]
wgxa.tv
Investigation: Laurens County inmate found dead
Dublin, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sheriff Larry Dean is seeking help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations regarding an inmate's death. On Tuesday, the Laurens County Sheriff's office reported that an inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found unresponsive inside his cell. The Sheriff's office reported that officers went...
douglasnow.com
21-year-old arrested, jailed after allegedly forging a check in 2021
A 21-year-old is now facing a five-year prison sentence if convicted after he allegedly wrote a check in an amount over $3,300 on a Tender Care check and deposited it through a credit union mobile app. According to an incident report obtained from the Douglas Police Department, on February 4,...
Defeated Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker was 'absolutely shocked' he didn't win 100% of the vote in Johnson County, where he grew up: report
Last month, Walker easily defeated Warnock in Johnson County 74%-26%, but the Republican was still taken aback by the result, per The Daily Beast.
WJCL
GBI, police investigating deadly Christmas Day shooting in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Claxton on Christmas Day. Just after 12:30 a.m., an Evans County deputy heard gunfire in the 300 block of East James Street in Claxton. When law enforcement arrived, they found Marvin Smith, age 31, of...
Police arrest suspect in Hinesville deadly shooting
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Hinesville man that happened last Thursday. Police arrested Keldric Cordell Jackson, 34 on Dec. 21 at a local nightclub without incident. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Johnathan Morgan at an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Morgan […]
Comments / 0