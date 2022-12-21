Just Before Christmas, a Mega Millions $510 Million Jackpot

The second-largest Mega Millions® jackpot of 2022 is up for grabs on Friday, December 23! An estimated prize of $510 million ($266.8 million cash) will be offered after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 3, 4, 33, 36 and 52, plus the gold Mega Ball 17. If Friday night’s drawing produces one or more winning tickets, the estimated prize would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Ticket holders in four states – Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas – will celebrate the holidays with $1 million wins after the December 20 drawing, as their tickets matched the five white balls to take home the game’s second-tier prize. A total of 19 third-tier prizes were won across the country; they matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball. One of those tickets is worth $40,000, as it included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 4X on Tuesday night. The other 18 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was won on October 14, there have been almost 13.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 33 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 18 different states from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more, including three that exceeded $1 billion. The current record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. Find a complete list of jackpot winners here.

Mega Millions jackpots of all sizes have been won so far in 2022. There was a staggering $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29, a $502 million prize on October 14 shared by winning tickets in California and Florida, and even a $20 million win in Tennessee on April 15. Other jackpots won this year were in California ($426 million on January 28), New York ($128 million on March 8), and Minnesota, which got its very first Mega Millions jackpot win on April 12 with a $110 million prize.