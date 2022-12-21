Read full article on original website
Related
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Christmas night Winter Weather Advisory lifted for Kansas City area
FOX4 Weather is tracking a quick-hitting system that triggered a Winter Weather Advisory for Christmas night until midnight. You'll need to be mindful of conditions if you're driving.
kttn.com
Icy conditions cause Carrollton woman to crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after being injured when a sports utility vehicle slid on ice and went off Highway 65 in Saline County. Sixty-year-old Dawn Moore received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Sedalia. After the southbound car...
KMBC.com
A few light flurries, slippery surfaces possible Monday to start the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — *NOTE: Due to technical difficulties, an updated video forecast is unavailable at this time. Here is the latest nine day forecast. We haven't quite reached the end of our cold snap, but we can see it from here. A light wintry mix is possible overnight...
kttn.com
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
Children left motherless by car wreck given gifts this Christmas by local group
The KC Divas have stepped up to give two children a brighter Christmas during a dark time this holiday season.
Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart
You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible
After a brutally cold holiday weekend, Christmas Day will end with a quick hit of light snow across Mid-Missouri tonight into very early Monday morning. Precipitation is moving into northern Missouri this evening, with perhaps some freezing drizzle for western sections of the state before it all becomes snow area-wide. A Winter Weather Advisory is The post Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County
A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
kcur.org
Kansas City has an unwanted guest staying for Christmas: dangerously cold temperatures
About two inches of snow blanketed the Kansas City area early Thursday morning in the first major storm of the winter season. But while road conditions caused several accidents during the morning commute, the real danger was the bitter cold — temperatures hit negative 5 degrees, with a wind chill up to 30 degrees below zero. The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.
99-year-old woman asks Santa for Travis Kelce
Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady's request might surprise you.
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
KCPD adopts family with 10 kids for Christmas after father’s hit-and-run death
Kansas City police play Santa after a hit-and-run crash this year took a man's life. The department adopted the family with 10 kids following their father's death earlier this year.
Spire asking customers to save energy due to extreme freezing conditions
Spire said this request does not apply to hospitals, nursing homes or essential food processors and public services.
26-year-old dies in Independence crash on Christmas night
Tyler Kelley, 26, died Christmas night after a crash near Truman Road near Grand Avenue in Independence, police say.
