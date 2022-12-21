ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeton, MO

kttn.com

Icy conditions cause Carrollton woman to crash on Highway 65

A Carrollton resident was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after being injured when a sports utility vehicle slid on ice and went off Highway 65 in Saline County. Sixty-year-old Dawn Moore received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Sedalia. After the southbound car...
CARROLLTON, MO
kttn.com

Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart

You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible

After a brutally cold holiday weekend, Christmas Day will end with a quick hit of light snow across Mid-Missouri tonight into very early Monday morning. Precipitation is moving into northern Missouri this evening, with perhaps some freezing drizzle for western sections of the state before it all becomes snow area-wide. A Winter Weather Advisory is The post Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision

MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
FLORENCE, MO
ktvo.com

2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties

LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County

A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City has an unwanted guest staying for Christmas: dangerously cold temperatures

About two inches of snow blanketed the Kansas City area early Thursday morning in the first major storm of the winter season. But while road conditions caused several accidents during the morning commute, the real danger was the bitter cold — temperatures hit negative 5 degrees, with a wind chill up to 30 degrees below zero. The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

