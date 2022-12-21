Mr. Wesley “Buddy” Colson, Jr., age 82, of Lyons, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Toombs County and was Baptist by faith. He worked at Truax Veneer Mill in Lyons, Chickasha Mobile Homes in Vidalia, Thomas & Betts in Vidalia, and with Sadie Lee Farms near Blue Ridge. Mr. Colson enjoyed fishing, gardening, and wine and syrup making. Preceding him in death was a son, Charles Wesley Colson; parents, Wesley Colson, Sr. and Sudie Bell Atkinson Colson; and sister, Mary Gladys Kirby.

LYONS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO