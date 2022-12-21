Read full article on original website
Mr. Wesley “Buddy” Colson, Jr., Lyons
Mr. Wesley “Buddy” Colson, Jr., age 82, of Lyons, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Toombs County and was Baptist by faith. He worked at Truax Veneer Mill in Lyons, Chickasha Mobile Homes in Vidalia, Thomas & Betts in Vidalia, and with Sadie Lee Farms near Blue Ridge. Mr. Colson enjoyed fishing, gardening, and wine and syrup making. Preceding him in death was a son, Charles Wesley Colson; parents, Wesley Colson, Sr. and Sudie Bell Atkinson Colson; and sister, Mary Gladys Kirby.
