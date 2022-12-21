VA hosts holiday dinner for veterans

TULSA, Okla. — The VA hosted their 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Sunday.

Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing, the VA said.

The event began in 2018 when Anderson noticed the frequency of visits to Primary Care from Veterans who did not have anyone at home to assist them with their care.

Anderson reached out to CDCE (formerly Voluntary Services) and told them about her idea to host a special dinner and invite Veterans who may otherwise be spending the holidays alone.

The service thought it was a great idea and began reaching out to donors and Veteran Service Organizations, who supplied blankets, games, puzzle books, toiletries and more, to go in gift bags.

The program was originally held in the auditorium of the medical center, set-up as a formal holiday dinner for Veterans to enjoy a good meal, visit, connect with others, and take home some gifts to enjoy.

