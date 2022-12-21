Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Bring on the Romance! Hallmark Channel Co-Stars Announce Engagement
Hallmark movies have long been known for their sappy love stories and happy endings—on TV screens. Now, two longtime Hallmark Channel co-stars have found their own happily ever after!
Albany Herald
2022 Was the Year of the Toxic ‘Ship on TV
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, House of the Dragon, Killing Eve, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Andor.]. Each year in TV brings changes to the ‘shipping landscape. New couples bloom. Long-standing favorite couples break up and...
Albany Herald
‘Boys in Blue’ Documentary Takes On New Meaning After Death of 15-Year-Old Quarterback
Peter Berg lives in the emotions that drive stories, whether making Friday Night Lights or Lone Survivor or throughout his other 40-some-odd projects. But there’s a difference between the visceral nature of his work and actually living through tragedy … with his subjects … while trying to film.
Comments / 0