ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

2022 Was the Year of the Toxic ‘Ship on TV

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, House of the Dragon, Killing Eve, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Andor.]. Each year in TV brings changes to the ‘shipping landscape. New couples bloom. Long-standing favorite couples break up and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy