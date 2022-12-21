Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Fire Spreads to 3 Homes, Displaces 12 People in Wissinoming
A fire spread to three homes in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood and displaced 12 people on Tuesday. The fire started shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a home along the 6100 block of Gillespie Street and spread to two other rowhomes. Neighbors told NBC10 they were playing with their Christmas gifts when they heard screams coming from next door.
NBC Philadelphia
PPA's Late Christmas Gift to You: Free Philly Street Parking
How about this for a late Christmas gift -- free parking!. Even when an official city holiday doesn't land on the actual holiday, like what's happening on Christmas 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, parking at Philadelphia meters and kiosks is still free. That's right, parking holidays sometimes can fall...
NBC Philadelphia
Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy
Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
NBC Philadelphia
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Hit-and-Run Rampage Across North Philly; Suspect Still on Run
The search is on for a driver after a rampage of hit-and-run crashes across North Philadelphia on Monday evening, one which killed a 22-year-old man at North Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. Roland Darrel White, from the East Germantown section of Philadelphia, was standing at the corner of Broad and...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died
A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
Comments / 0