ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man posing as city inspector, demanding money strikes again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told back in August you about a fake inspector who poses as a Chicago employee and tricks people into parting with their money.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, the inspector is back at it. It appears he hit two more businesses – one in the city and one in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.On Friday, police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and sked to check on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint after driving with an unknown man on the South Side Friday morning. Police say the woman was driving with the man around 10:08 a.m. When they arrived in the 9200 block of South Drexell Avenue, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the car.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
WGN News

Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building

CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m. Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police

EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
EVANSTON, IL
cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Roadways treacherous with blowing snow in many Chicago suburbs

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- The winter storm and subsequent extreme cold made for difficult travel in the southwest suburbs Thursday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, drivers were being very careful on Cicero Avenue near 111th Street. Most of the snow was plowed off the road, only to be blown back in by strong and frigid winds.The airstream in the southwest suburbs brought disrespectful wind gusts – making the roads in Oak Lawn less than pleasant. Most people who were out in it would not have chosen to be."It's ugly, man. It's slippery. It's dangerous," said Jerry Colon. "Do...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago police: 8 armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday. The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man's wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Dozen people displaced after apartment building fire on West Side

CHICAGO — About a dozen people are displaced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning. Chicago Fire said an apartment building at Ferdinand Street and Leamington Avenue on the West Side. Police reported the Red Cross was present to help those whose homes were affected. […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy