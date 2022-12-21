Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say
Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
ABC7 Chicago
Officers witness Englewood shooting, fire shots at gunman and suspected accomplices: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said. Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
Man posing as city inspector, demanding money strikes again
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told back in August you about a fake inspector who poses as a Chicago employee and tricks people into parting with their money.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, the inspector is back at it. It appears he hit two more businesses – one in the city and one in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.On Friday, police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and sked to check on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to...
Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
Woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint after driving with an unknown man on the South Side Friday morning. Police say the woman was driving with the man around 10:08 a.m. When they arrived in the 9200 block of South Drexell Avenue, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the car.
cwbchicago.com
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks
ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building
CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m. Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
Roadways treacherous with blowing snow in many Chicago suburbs
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- The winter storm and subsequent extreme cold made for difficult travel in the southwest suburbs Thursday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, drivers were being very careful on Cicero Avenue near 111th Street. Most of the snow was plowed off the road, only to be blown back in by strong and frigid winds.The airstream in the southwest suburbs brought disrespectful wind gusts – making the roads in Oak Lawn less than pleasant. Most people who were out in it would not have chosen to be."It's ugly, man. It's slippery. It's dangerous," said Jerry Colon. "Do...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police: 8 armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday. The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man's wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.
Dozen people displaced after apartment building fire on West Side
CHICAGO — About a dozen people are displaced from their homes after an apartment building caught fire on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning. Chicago Fire said an apartment building at Ferdinand Street and Leamington Avenue on the West Side. Police reported the Red Cross was present to help those whose homes were affected. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man walking on Chicago's South Side shot by gunmen who hopped out of 2 vehicles
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday while walking down the street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Around 2:10 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8400 block of South Parnell when two vehicles pulled up and people inside got out and fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot...
