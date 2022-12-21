ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks for 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of seven stocks he believes could be great additions to investors' portfolios. "While most consumer discretionary stocks have been horrendous this year, we've had some pools of strength, too, and many of them can work in 2023," according to Cramer. CNBC's...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Communication Services Stocks for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer offered investors a list of three communications services stocks that are buys in an otherwise “untouchable” group. The communication services sector, one of 11 in the S&P 500, includes classic telecommunications companies, media and entertainment companies and some large internet companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Love Eagle Materials

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Eagle Materials Inc: "I love Eagle Materials. We've got so much money coming for infrastructure from the federal government." Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:...
