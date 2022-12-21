Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
From $250,000 to $10,000 Price Calls: How Market Watchers Got It Wrong With Bitcoin in 2022
From Tim Draper to top crypto bosses, the market was awash with pundits predicting new record highs for bitcoin in 2022. Other market players were less positive, and some correctly called bitcoin sinking below the $20,000 mark, even as low as $10,000. But the failure of stablecoin terraUSD, liquidity issues...
You Got a New iPhone for the Holidays. Here's the Ultimate Guide to Getting the Most Out of It
The iPhone 14 models have a ton of new features that you'll want to take advantage of if you've just received one as a holiday gift. The always-on display and Dynamic Island are two of the main upgraded features on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. There are plenty...
NBC Chicago
Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks for 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of seven stocks he believes could be great additions to investors' portfolios. "While most consumer discretionary stocks have been horrendous this year, we've had some pools of strength, too, and many of them can work in 2023," according to Cramer. CNBC's...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Communication Services Stocks for 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer offered investors a list of three communications services stocks that are buys in an otherwise “untouchable” group. The communication services sector, one of 11 in the S&P 500, includes classic telecommunications companies, media and entertainment companies and some large internet companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
IRS Delays Tax Reporting Change for 1099-K on Venmo, Paypal Business Payments
The IRS announced it won’t require platforms such as Paypal and Venmo to issue a tax when a user’s business transfers exceed $600. The pre-2022 threshold of 200-plus transactions worth an aggregate above $20,000 remains in place for now. The IRS has delayed, for a year, when payment...
TikTok Banned on Government Devices Under Spending Bill Passed by Congress
Congress passed a large spending package that includes a bill banning TikTok from being used on government devices. The package also includes new filing fees for mergers to raise money for the antitrust agencies and a bill requiring online platforms to deter counterfeits by vetting sellers. Congress failed to pass...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Love Eagle Materials
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Eagle Materials Inc: "I love Eagle Materials. We've got so much money coming for infrastructure from the federal government." Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0