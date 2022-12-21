‘Young Adults Are Particularly Vulnerable to Delinquencies' — 1 in 5 Have Debt in Collections, New Report Finds

Read full article on original website
Related
Which Bills Should You Pay Yearly Instead of Monthly?
Many people pay their bills on a monthly basis. However, some service providers and insurance companies offer bill payers the chance to make up-front payments. If you have the opportunity to do so,...
‘Secure 2.0' Would Provide a Limited Federal ‘Match' on Contributions for Retirement Savers With Lower Income
A provision in pending congressional legislation would replace an existing nonrefundable tax credit for lower-income retirement savers with a limited matching contribution to their qualifying account. If Secure 2.0 passes as part of an omnibus appropriations bill being voted on this week, the change would take effect in 2027. The...
NBC Chicago
13 Dates to Add to Your Calendar to Be Smarter About Your Money in 2023
Good money management isn't just about keeping track of your earning and spending. Many financial tasks come with a deadline or due date you don't want to miss. On top of knowing when your monthly bills are due (or even better, automating your payments so you don't miss one), add these important money deadlines to your 2023 calendar to be smarter with your money all year.
NBC Chicago
The Average Emergency Costs $1,400—Here's Exactly How Much to Save Each Paycheck to Reach That Amount in 2023
What are you hoping to accomplish moneywise in the upcoming year? If you're like many Americans, you may be looking to pay down your credit cards, boost your retirement savings or finally create a spending plan. But Americans' No. 1 money goal is to build an emergency fund, according to...
IRS Delays Tax Reporting Change for 1099-K on Venmo, Paypal Business Payments
The IRS announced it won’t require platforms such as Paypal and Venmo to issue a tax when a user’s business transfers exceed $600. The pre-2022 threshold of 200-plus transactions worth an aggregate above $20,000 remains in place for now. The IRS has delayed, for a year, when payment...
10-Year Treasury Yield Ticks Higher as Key Inflation Data Comes in Slightly Hotter Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation came in higher than expected on a year-over-year basis. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up about 8 basis points to 3.751%, while the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note rose 6 basis points to 4.327%.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0