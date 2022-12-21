Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Christmas Day Stabbing Around Corner from Amadou Diallo HomeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
jerseydigs.com
Hoboken Moves Forward on 675-Unit Development at 930 Monroe Street
The path has been partially cleared for a three-building complex to rise at an industrial property along Hoboken’s western edge that would also help fund the buildout of a new park about two blocks away. During their December 21 meeting, Hoboken’s City Council voted 7-2 to approve a redevelopment...
therealdeal.com
Jersey City approves 400-unit Journal Square tower
Another project is headed for Jersey City’s Journal Square after securing approval before the new year to join the hot spot for developers. Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a vertical expansion plan for 80 Journal Square, JerseyDigs reported. The move sets the stage for the one-story retail property to rise 28 stories high, adding residential and commercial space.
essexnewsdaily.com
County opens community center, renovated gym at West Side Park in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County officially opened the new community center and renovated gymnasium at West Side Park in Newark on Monday, Dec. 19. The West Side Park Community Center is the fourth building in the Essex County Parks System to receive a total makeover under a new initiative to modernize infrastructure in the parks.
jerseydigs.com
Newark Airport Construction: Terminal A Set to Open in January
A big piece of the ongoing Newark Airport Terminal A construction and renovation project is slated to be unveiled next month as the facility’s shiny new terminal will be welcoming its first passengers. But what can travelers expect at the $2.7 terminal that the Port Authority hopes will transform the airport’s reputation?
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Linden, NJ
When visiting the state of New Jersey, the city of Linden in Union County might go under the radar. However, once you check out this quaint city, you'll soon realize why many tourists consider it a hidden gem in the Garden State. With proximity to other points of interest like...
Controversial truck stop set to open Monday in Central Harlem
NEW YORK -- Central Harlem will become home to a new place for trucks to park on Monday after a blocked attempt to build apartments on the 145th Street site led to a decision no one wanted. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has a few finishing touches left on his big rig parking lot.Instead of more than 900 new apartments, neighbors will now live next door to trucks lining up to leave a lasting impact on their lungs. Construction materials are cleared out on the vacant lot, one of two places for up to 80 work trucks to park on the block. "You don't need...
Crews work to repair 6-inch water main break in Passaic
Officials say the break is 6 inches long and near the area of Hamilton Avenue and Monroe Street.
Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot
EDGEWATER, N.J. - The bitter cold temperatures across our region led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey - cars still stuck in frozen flood waters after last week's storm. Residents in Edgewater describe the parking lot as an ice-skating rink, and it's easy to see why. It's a result of water from the Hudson River that came up and over, then froze. It's not only impacting the parkign lot itself, but some of the cars - which are now stuck."I just lost my car," said car owner Leyla Pagano."Have you tried getting it out?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked."No, you can't. It's...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
Kwanzaa celebration starts at City Hall in Paterson, N.J.
PATERSON, N.J. - Monday marks day one of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa. Officials in Paterson, New Jersey kicked off the celebration at City Hall. Umoja, meaning unity in Swahili, is the the first of seven principles celebrated throughout the seven days of Kwanzaa. Paterson celebrated with music from the traditional djembe drums and dance at City Hall. "If that doesn't put us in the mood of African spirit, I don't know what will," said Paterson Deputy Mayor Janet McDaniel. The city's celebration honored Paterson's own Alonzo Moody for his work with the city's at-risk youth. The celebration starts with a libation - water poured...
hudsoncountyview.com
8-inch water main break in Hoboken at 15th and Clinton Streets impacting one block
An 8-inch water main break in Hoboken at 15th and Clinton Streets, which water service provider Veolia says “is a localized repair, impacting one block.”. “#Hoboken: Crews are responding to a leak at the corner of 15th & Clinton. This is a localized repair, impacting one block. 8” main will be isolated and repairs are set to begin.
Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home
Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after.
rew-online.com
Blackstone 360 Introduces New Luxury Rentals at Indigo 141 in East Orange, NJ
Blackstone 360 (B360) is doubling down on its successful Indigo 141 luxury rental community in East Orange, NJ, receiving TCO this month for a second residential tower at the property that meaningfully responds to resident needs and lifestyles. The newly-built, 7-story tower offers a boutique collection of 70 well-appointed studios...
Councilwoman Amy DeGise hit-and-run case now has a court date
After nearly six months since the hit-and-run incident of Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise, a court hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 10 at the Veterans Courthouse at 470 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Newark, according to the Essex’s County Prosecutor’s Office. The councilwoman was caught on...
Children Tossed From Fire Escape Into Hackensack Heroes' Arms
Hackensack firefighters caught two children tossed to them by their parents during an overnight apartment building blaze.The city's bravest arrived at the four-story brick building on Prospect Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to find several residents on the fire escapes trying to f…
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
Speed cameras often nab vehicle owned by NYC council’s transportation chairperson: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The city of speed cameras doesn’t have a blind eye for a car owned by one of New York’s most influential City Council officials. According to a Gothamist report, the family vehicle used by City Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers, the city’s transportation committee chairperson, has been hit with 34 tickets since she took office in March 2021. Twenty-nine of those tickets are for speeding in school zones, “including one issued the day before Brooks-Powers was announced as chair of the Council’s transportation committee in January,” says the outlet.
Man killed on Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City
A man was fatally shot in Jersey City on Christmas Day according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The victim was later identified as Khaliq Lockett, 46, who suffered gunshot wounds in the torso area. According to the prosecutor’s report, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of the shooting...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
brooklynsportsworld.com
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
