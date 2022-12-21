Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal's new PM
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The leader of former communist rebels became Nepal’s new prime minister Sunday with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties. The announcement was made by the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari after the Maoist communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal...
SFGate
58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia's Aceh
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said. The group of 58 men arrived on Indrapatra beach at Ladong, a fishing village in Aceh Besar...
Pope Francis says ‘icy winds of war buffet humanity’ in Christmas Day address
Pope Francis used his Christmas message on Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a conflict he decried as “senseless”.Francis delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi speech from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica to tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and residents of Rome crowded into St Peter’s Square.Francis also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land, “where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake”. In addition,...
Comments / 0