ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ice creating hazardous driving conditions as some areas prepare for coldest temperatures since 2010

By Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSjG0_0jq3CvGT00

The Highlights

  • The coldest morning since 2010 is expected for Seattle on Thursday morning
  • Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, precipitation will change to freezing rain or sleet
  • Overnight Thursday into Friday, expect hazardous travel conditions and the possibility of delayed or canceled flights

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Now that the snow has let up, temperatures are plunging and freezing rain is in the forecast this week.

Now the concern is for icy conditions on area roads after any snow or moisture left over remains frozen.

And the active weather pattern is far from over. The next issue will be a short period of freezing rain or sleet late Thursday and into Friday that could cause tree damage, power outages and make travel dangerous in some areas.

Forecast

It was very cold Wednesday morning with temperatures in the teens in Whatcom County, to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Thankfully, there was a layer of cloud cover over most of the area, so temperatures didn’t fall as much as they could have.

Still, it’s cold and very icy.

“I can tell you that my area was a sheet of ice, so please be careful when you head out,” said KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard.

Submit your photos of the snow in your area and we might use them on air:

Colder temperatures on Thursday

The coldest morning since 2010 is expected for Seattle on Thursday morning with a low temperature of 16°. However, this wouldn’t even set a new daily record low for Dec. 22, as that was 14° set back in 1990.

Still, morning lows in the single digits and teens around Western Washington will be very dangerous, with wind chills in the single digits to below zero and we’ll continue to have icy conditions on some roads.

East of the Cascades and through the passes, morning temperatures will be below zero Thursday morning with some highs barely breaking zero. Wind chills in the eastern part of the state could be colder than -20° on Wednesday night and Thursday — some of the coldest conditions in years in places like Spokane.

We won’t warm much on Thursday with highs in the 20s for Seattle, but it stays dry for much of the daytime hours.

Freezing rain or sleet may make travel hazardous

Then moisture moves back into the area late Thursday and into Friday. This will initially be some light to moderate snow which could accumulate a little around the area. But overnight Thursday into Friday morning, the precipitation type will change to freezing rain or sleet as warmer temperatures aloft will produce liquid precipitation that will then fall into the subfreezing airmass and freeze on contact with surfaces.

For travelers heading east over the passes, leaving Wednesday or Thursday or waiting until Sunday looks to be the best bet, as ice will make for dangerous driving conditions on Friday.

Ice accumulation amounts of 0.10″ and greater are more likely southwest of Puget Sound Friday morning, where tree damage and power outages are more probable. Elsewhere, including Puget Sound, ice accretion looks to be a little less but still will cause hazardous travel and some power outages and tree damage. Stay tuned as this forecast will be fine-tuned.

The good news is that we will quickly warm in most spots on Friday afternoon and it’ll be just rain, bringing the brief icing event to an end. Highs could touch 40° on Friday. But travels will be snarled, both on the roads and in the air as icing conditions could possibly be too hazardous for some flight operations beginning Thursday night and lasting into Friday.

Temperatures warm up for the weekend

Saturday into Christmas Day, it will be much warmer with highs near 50° and just rain. Lows will be in the 40s. This will cause urban flooding problems and even flooding around some homes where rainfall can’t drain past snow and ice. Try to clear a path for water to drain around your home, if possible, by the holiday weekend when the rains get heavy at times.

Heavy rain continues at times through the weekend and beyond Christmas, and some river and urban flooding concerns will take the spotlight heading toward the New Year with a number of possible atmospheric river events. But all indications are that wintry weather will be left in the rear view mirror for quite a while starting this holiday weekend.

Icy road conditions persist in the North Sound

Wednesday’s freezing temperatures created icy road conditions in the North Sound.

Lynnwood drivers said they are having issues with hills in the area.

“It’s icy, I call it black ice, and black ice is the worst,” said driver Waleed Alsammarraid.

“It’s been a little crazy this morning, I don’t live to far from here and I already saw someone driving on the wrong side of the road,” said driver Megan Zollars.

Drivers in the Lynnwood area said the road conditions are not ideal.

While main streets may be good to drive on, the real problem is residential streets.

“Yeah, it was pretty slick. Luckily, I have all-wheel drive, but I’ve seen a lot of people sliding around, struggling to even get out of their parking spot on the street,” said Zollars.

And you can’t forget about all the hills.

“Oh yeah, there’s a lot of hills, I actually haven’t had to deal with this hill yet with this snow storm, but the last one I saw three cars stuck on 220th right here, just trying to get up, so yeah, the hills are definitely a struggle,” said Zollars.

“Are you trying to avoid those hills?

“100 percent. Absolutely, because it’s like life and death. I don’t want to get hit or hit other people,” said Alsammarraid.

Snohomish County officials said all 38 plows are out treating roads. They’ve managed to clear over 14,000 miles of roads since Saturday evening.

Lynwood police credit the hard work from plow drivers and says they’ve only responded to seven weather-related wrecks since Tuesday morning.

“I’m driving 20 miles per hour, so just be careful it’s really slippery,” said Alsammarraid.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon

Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Ice storm paralyzes Friday morning commute

SEATTLE - Freezing rain hit the central and south Puget Sound areas Friday morning, leading to countless traffic accidents, flight cancelations, and treacherous conditions. Widespread freezing rain hit in the early morning hours coating the central and south Puget Sound areas in a layer of ice. While the freezing rain has become more spotty this morning, the ice on the ground will not be going anywhere until temperatures warm up above freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound region braces for freezing rain

The Puget Sound region is bracing for major freezing rain coming in a few hours. Up to a quarter inch of ice could cover much of the area and bring travel to a halt. Places like Tacoma and Seattle that didn’t get much snow earlier this week have been dealing with subfreezing temperatures.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022

The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 has reopened in both directions between North Bend and Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. WSDOT tweeted just after 9 a.m. that the road had reopened with chains required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.
ELLENSBURG, WA
MyNorthwest

Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather

With frigid temperatures and iced-over roads that aren’t going to melt, the weather is downright dangerous from now until Friday afternoon. “We got the ‘flash-freeze’ that we predicted, and now is the time we have to deal with it,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The roads were already wet when the cold front came through and froze everything solid.”
SEATTLE, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Freezing Rain Or Snow Expected In Everett, Washington – What’s The Difference?

Everett, Washington sits on the edge of a convergence zone that can bring weather to our little corner of the world that is different from what those to the north and south of us may be experiencing at the same time. Between now and late into Friday we’re expected to get snow, then maybe freezing rain and then regular rain.(?)
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
149K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy