Ice creating hazardous driving conditions as some areas prepare for coldest temperatures since 2010

The coldest morning since 2010 is expected for Seattle on Thursday morning

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, precipitation will change to freezing rain or sleet

Overnight Thursday into Friday, expect hazardous travel conditions and the possibility of delayed or canceled flights

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Now that the snow has let up, temperatures are plunging and freezing rain is in the forecast this week.

Now the concern is for icy conditions on area roads after any snow or moisture left over remains frozen.

And the active weather pattern is far from over. The next issue will be a short period of freezing rain or sleet late Thursday and into Friday that could cause tree damage, power outages and make travel dangerous in some areas.

Forecast

It was very cold Wednesday morning with temperatures in the teens in Whatcom County, to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Thankfully, there was a layer of cloud cover over most of the area, so temperatures didn’t fall as much as they could have.

Still, it’s cold and very icy.

“I can tell you that my area was a sheet of ice, so please be careful when you head out,” said KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard.

Colder temperatures on Thursday

The coldest morning since 2010 is expected for Seattle on Thursday morning with a low temperature of 16°. However, this wouldn’t even set a new daily record low for Dec. 22, as that was 14° set back in 1990.

Still, morning lows in the single digits and teens around Western Washington will be very dangerous, with wind chills in the single digits to below zero and we’ll continue to have icy conditions on some roads.

East of the Cascades and through the passes, morning temperatures will be below zero Thursday morning with some highs barely breaking zero. Wind chills in the eastern part of the state could be colder than -20° on Wednesday night and Thursday — some of the coldest conditions in years in places like Spokane.

We won’t warm much on Thursday with highs in the 20s for Seattle, but it stays dry for much of the daytime hours.

Freezing rain or sleet may make travel hazardous

Then moisture moves back into the area late Thursday and into Friday. This will initially be some light to moderate snow which could accumulate a little around the area. But overnight Thursday into Friday morning, the precipitation type will change to freezing rain or sleet as warmer temperatures aloft will produce liquid precipitation that will then fall into the subfreezing airmass and freeze on contact with surfaces.

For travelers heading east over the passes, leaving Wednesday or Thursday or waiting until Sunday looks to be the best bet, as ice will make for dangerous driving conditions on Friday.

Ice accumulation amounts of 0.10″ and greater are more likely southwest of Puget Sound Friday morning, where tree damage and power outages are more probable. Elsewhere, including Puget Sound, ice accretion looks to be a little less but still will cause hazardous travel and some power outages and tree damage. Stay tuned as this forecast will be fine-tuned.

The good news is that we will quickly warm in most spots on Friday afternoon and it’ll be just rain, bringing the brief icing event to an end. Highs could touch 40° on Friday. But travels will be snarled, both on the roads and in the air as icing conditions could possibly be too hazardous for some flight operations beginning Thursday night and lasting into Friday.

Temperatures warm up for the weekend

Saturday into Christmas Day, it will be much warmer with highs near 50° and just rain. Lows will be in the 40s. This will cause urban flooding problems and even flooding around some homes where rainfall can’t drain past snow and ice. Try to clear a path for water to drain around your home, if possible, by the holiday weekend when the rains get heavy at times.

Heavy rain continues at times through the weekend and beyond Christmas, and some river and urban flooding concerns will take the spotlight heading toward the New Year with a number of possible atmospheric river events. But all indications are that wintry weather will be left in the rear view mirror for quite a while starting this holiday weekend.

Icy road conditions persist in the North Sound

Wednesday’s freezing temperatures created icy road conditions in the North Sound.

Lynnwood drivers said they are having issues with hills in the area.

“It’s icy, I call it black ice, and black ice is the worst,” said driver Waleed Alsammarraid.

“It’s been a little crazy this morning, I don’t live to far from here and I already saw someone driving on the wrong side of the road,” said driver Megan Zollars.

Drivers in the Lynnwood area said the road conditions are not ideal.

While main streets may be good to drive on, the real problem is residential streets.

“Yeah, it was pretty slick. Luckily, I have all-wheel drive, but I’ve seen a lot of people sliding around, struggling to even get out of their parking spot on the street,” said Zollars.

And you can’t forget about all the hills.

“Oh yeah, there’s a lot of hills, I actually haven’t had to deal with this hill yet with this snow storm, but the last one I saw three cars stuck on 220th right here, just trying to get up, so yeah, the hills are definitely a struggle,” said Zollars.

“Are you trying to avoid those hills?

“100 percent. Absolutely, because it’s like life and death. I don’t want to get hit or hit other people,” said Alsammarraid.

Snohomish County officials said all 38 plows are out treating roads. They’ve managed to clear over 14,000 miles of roads since Saturday evening.

Lynwood police credit the hard work from plow drivers and says they’ve only responded to seven weather-related wrecks since Tuesday morning.

“I’m driving 20 miles per hour, so just be careful it’s really slippery,” said Alsammarraid.

