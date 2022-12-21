Ohio lawmakers make major election changes, fail to act on education

The last week has been busy at the Ohio Statehouse.

Lawmakers wrapped up their business for the year and now we all play the waiting game to see what bills Gov. Mike DeWine is going to sign and what could see his veto pen.

I am Anthony Shoemaker, the USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau chief, filling in for your normal Scoop host Haley BeMiller, who is out this week.

Here's some of the big stories out of the statehouse from the past few days:

One of the biggest stories was a plan from Senate leadership to overhaul the Ohio Department of Education and shift most of that body's power to the governor. House Democrats and some House Republicans were not on board with that and had the votes to stop it. USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reporter Anna Staver took an in-depth look at what killed the bill in the early hours of the last day of the session. Read Anna's report here.

Another issue that received a lot of headlines was a plan backed by Secretary of State Frank LaRose to take a ballot issue to voters to make it harder to change Ohio's constitution. The bill, which would have required 60% of the vote to change the constitution, failed to get a vote in the House before the end of the session. But state Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, says he plans to bring the bill back early in the next session in time to make the May ballot. Here is USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reporter Haley BeMiller's story on what happened and what could be next.

A major election overhaul passed by lawmakers is now in DeWine's hands. It would require voters to have a photo ID to vote on Election Day, requires completed mail-in ballots to arrive within four days of Election Day instead of 10, permits only one ballot drop box per county that's installed at the county board of elections office and makes other changes. BeMiller has all the details here on what you need to know about the changes.

Columbus City Council voted last week to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Ohio's largest city. Within days state lawmakers passed a bill banning local governments from having such bans. Gov. DeWine has hinted he may veto the legislation, USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reporter Laura Bischoff reports.

Gov. DeWine concerned about turnover of presidents at Ohio State

During an interview with reporters Thursday, Gov. DeWine said he is concerned about turnover at Ohio State University, where President Kristina Johnson is leaving after fewer than three years in her position. Before that, Dr. Michael Drake served for about six years.

Here's what DeWine said to reporter Jessie Balmert about the search for a new Ohio State president and several other end-of-the-year issues.

Ohio Supreme Court gives victims of child rape a path to big jury awards

The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday partially struck down a 2005 state law that limits jury awards for pain and suffering when it comes to child victims of criminal conduct.

Under the decision, victims who later sue their abusers can recoup larger damages.

Laura Bischoff has the details of the ruling and what it means for families impacted.

