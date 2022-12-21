ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The market's most political stock picks had a bad year, but they'll be back in 2023

Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms including BlackRock for offering funds that focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. In a bad year for stocks, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year close to flat in asset flows. ESG fund returns...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The casino stocks rose following China's announcement that it will end quarantine for international travelers starting Jan. 8. Shares of Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts have outsize exposure to the country given their operations in Macao. They added 4.2% and 4.5%, respectively.
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, and new research reveals uptick in crypto scams: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Chen Arad, co-founder and COO of Solidus Labs, discusses the findings of the digital asset market integrity firm's recent research on crypto scams.
CNBC

European markets advance as upbeat sentiment continues

LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. On a sector level, autos added 1.6% to lead gains as most sectors traded in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks slipped 0.4% lower. Stocks in Europe received a boost...
CNBC

2023 could be another difficult year for the auto industry – here's why

2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
CNBC

What's next for global economy after an 'unusually slow' holiday quarter: Forward Air CEO

The trucking and logistics company, which counts Home Depot and Delta Air Lines among its customers, receives 30% of its revenue from e-commerce, 40% from industrial trucking, and 30% from specialty trucking for high-value services including live events and health-care equipment. Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt recently spoke with CNBC's...
CNBC

Japan retail sales up for 9th month led by tourism help

Japanese retail sales rose for a ninth straight month in November as the lifting of Covid-19 border controls and the government's domestic travel subsidy helped consumer demand. A recovery in private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's economy, is key to driving growth in the economy, which...
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The actual biggest story of the year

Much like the first Christmas itself, the biggest story of 2022 is not the headline-grabbing collapse of crypto, FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, bonds, stocks, or gas prices; it's the rather quieter but much more significant arrival of ChatGPT. Case in point: on Sunday evening, two of our family members had to...
CNBC

Chinese EV maker Nio cuts delivery guidance for fourth quarter, citing Covid disruptions

Electric vehicle maker Nio lowered its expectations for fourth quarter deliveries. The Chinese company now expects to deliver roughly 39,000 vehicles after projecting between 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles. Nio cited Covid-induced supply chain disruptions. Nio now projects that it will deliver between 38,500 to 39,500 electric vehicles in the fourth...
CNBC

Tesla's stock is headed for its worst month, quarter and year on record

Tesla shares dropped 11% on Tuesday and are now down 44% in December. Investors are bailing on the stock as challenges mount for Tesla abroad and at home, and as Elon Musk continues to spend an outsize amount of time at Twitter. Multiple outlets reported fresh challenges for Tesla production...

Comments / 0

Community Policy