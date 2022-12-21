Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
IBM beat all its large-cap tech peers in 2022 as investors shunned growth for safety
IBM is up 6% in 2022, topping every large-cap tech stock. The company has bolstered its consulting business with small acquisitions and cozied up to fast-growing cloud providers Amazon and Microsoft. IBM generated $752 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter and paid out $1.5 billion in dividends.
CNBC
Meat bans, soaring gold prices and ‘un-Brexit’? One bank's ‘outrageous’ predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
CNBC
The market's most political stock picks had a bad year, but they'll be back in 2023
Months of headlines have featured GOP politicians criticizing investment firms including BlackRock for offering funds that focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. In a bad year for stocks, investors added less to sustainable funds, but will end the year close to flat in asset flows. ESG fund returns...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The casino stocks rose following China's announcement that it will end quarantine for international travelers starting Jan. 8. Shares of Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts have outsize exposure to the country given their operations in Macao. They added 4.2% and 4.5%, respectively.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, and new research reveals uptick in crypto scams: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Chen Arad, co-founder and COO of Solidus Labs, discusses the findings of the digital asset market integrity firm's recent research on crypto scams.
CNBC
You got a new iPhone for the holidays. Here's the ultimate guide to getting the most out of it
The iPhone 14 models have a ton of new features that you'll want to take advantage of if you've just received one as a holiday gift. The always-on display and Dynamic Island are two of the main upgraded features on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. There are plenty...
CNBC
European markets advance as upbeat sentiment continues
LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. On a sector level, autos added 1.6% to lead gains as most sectors traded in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks slipped 0.4% lower. Stocks in Europe received a boost...
CNBC
2023 could be another difficult year for the auto industry – here's why
2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
CNBC
New EU tech law primarily targets Apple, Amazon and Google
Apple and Google's worst nightmare could be coming true thanks to a new rule in Europe. CNBC's Steve Kovach joins 'Squawk Box' to report.
CNBC
From 'quiet quitting' to 'loud layoffs,' will career trends that created a buzz in 2022 continue in the new year?
Prioritizing quality of life for employees is one of the biggest career trends of 2022. Employers may go through a culture shift to meet workers desire for flexible work arrangements. Despite large, high-profile layoffs, many companies still need to retain and hire new workers. Chandra Sahu, 25, left a job...
CNBC
What's next for global economy after an 'unusually slow' holiday quarter: Forward Air CEO
The trucking and logistics company, which counts Home Depot and Delta Air Lines among its customers, receives 30% of its revenue from e-commerce, 40% from industrial trucking, and 30% from specialty trucking for high-value services including live events and health-care equipment. Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt recently spoke with CNBC's...
CNBC
Japan retail sales up for 9th month led by tourism help
Japanese retail sales rose for a ninth straight month in November as the lifting of Covid-19 border controls and the government's domestic travel subsidy helped consumer demand. A recovery in private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's economy, is key to driving growth in the economy, which...
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The actual biggest story of the year
Much like the first Christmas itself, the biggest story of 2022 is not the headline-grabbing collapse of crypto, FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, bonds, stocks, or gas prices; it's the rather quieter but much more significant arrival of ChatGPT. Case in point: on Sunday evening, two of our family members had to...
CNBC
Shares of China-based funeral company are surging as Covid infections spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
CNBC
Chinese EV maker Nio cuts delivery guidance for fourth quarter, citing Covid disruptions
Electric vehicle maker Nio lowered its expectations for fourth quarter deliveries. The Chinese company now expects to deliver roughly 39,000 vehicles after projecting between 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles. Nio cited Covid-induced supply chain disruptions. Nio now projects that it will deliver between 38,500 to 39,500 electric vehicles in the fourth...
CNBC
Tesla's stock is headed for its worst month, quarter and year on record
Tesla shares dropped 11% on Tuesday and are now down 44% in December. Investors are bailing on the stock as challenges mount for Tesla abroad and at home, and as Elon Musk continues to spend an outsize amount of time at Twitter. Multiple outlets reported fresh challenges for Tesla production...
Comments / 0