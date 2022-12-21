Read full article on original website
Related
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Over $8,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT) and DAI Stolen in Crypto Wallet Hack
Hackers have made off with more than $8 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT), and Dai (DAI) after exploiting the Web3 crypto wallet BitKeep. The blockchain security firm PeckShield reveals that the bad actors stole approximately 4,373 BNB, 5.4 million USDT, 196,000 DAI and 1,233.21 ETH.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin Flat, Ethereum Falls, Other Tokens Move Lower
Bitcoin | The world’s largest and hottest digital forex, Bitcoin, traded flat at $16,849.9. Its market worth stood at $324.2 billion. The commerce quantity was at $11.7 billion. The token has risen 0.3 % prior to now seven days. “Bitcoin remained underneath the $17,000 degree over the weekend as...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
astaga.com
Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is Bullish Against Bitcoin
An analyst has defined that the absence of miners on the Ethereum community could possibly be bullish for the ETHBTC ratio. Miners Present A Persistent Promoting Strain On Bitcoin. As defined in a tweet by Tom Dunleavy, a Messari analysis analyst, BTC miners promote nearly all of the cash they...
astaga.com
Is It $10K Or $100K For Bitcoin Price In 2023?
The crypto market fails to witness a Santa Claus rally as expected by crypto analysts and on-chain consultants. Nonetheless, the Bitcoin (BTC) worth nonetheless holding above the $16.8K degree, which is an effective signal. Ethereum (ETH) worth can be shifting sideways above the $1,200 degree. Bitcoin Worth To Transfer In...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) to Defy Traditional Cycle Theory Next Year With Big Rally, Says Top Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) will defy all traditional theories of its market cycles next year. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 402,000 Twitter followers that BTC will challenge conventional wisdom that its price cycles are driven by the halving cycles. Halving cycles are the...
astaga.com
Top 5 Altcoins Under $100 With Great Utility Demand
A cryptocurrency is a kind of digital cash that can be utilized to make purchases of products and companies and that employs sturdy cryptography to safe on-line transactions. Altcoins refers to cryptocurrencies apart from Bitcoin. These unregulated currencies entice loads of curiosity from merchants seeking to make a revenue, with...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Volatility Hits All-Time Low
Bitcoin volatility has been on a decline because the begin of December. This has been a end result of each low curiosity from traders, in addition to the declining costs of digital belongings out there. It has not led bitcoin to document its lowest volatility stage on document but. Bitcoin...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Plunges, Green Signal For Price?
On-chain information reveals the Bitcoin miner promoting energy has plunged not too long ago, an indication that may very well be constructive for the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Miner Promoting Energy Has Plummeted In Current Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was much less promoting...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum: Coin Bureau Believes ‘The Future for ETH Is So, So Bright’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that if the Shanghai upgrade goes well, “2023 could be a really big year for Ethereum and for ETH.”. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held...
u.today
Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano Bulls Attempt Breakout Move As XRP Army Envisions $1 XRP By Q1 2023
BTC, ETH, XRP, and ADA record an uptick in value entering Christmas week. On the other hand, DOGE is still struggling post-Elon Musk poll and traded lower by 8% in the past 7 days. With the new year approaching, bulls are pushing their favourite coins to start the year on...
astaga.com
Filecoin price pumps but product concerns remain
Filecoin value popped to the very best degree since December 16 regardless of the rising dangers of its utility. It rose to a excessive of $3.31, which was a lot greater than the year-to-date low of $2.3. Different storage tokens like Siacoin and Storj additionally rebounded. Filecoin utility challenges. Filecoin...
astaga.com
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Soars 20%, More Rally Ahead?
Terra Traditional (LUNC) worth rallied 8% in an hour on Tuesday to file an nearly 20% upside transfer within the final 24 hours. The LUNC worth even continues to outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, and different altcoins in the previous couple of days. Terra Traditional has reclaimed the $1 billion market cap....
u.today
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
astaga.com
Litecoin (LTC) Tops List Of Christmas Gainers, Is $100 Still Possible?
Litecoin (LTC) emerged as the highest gainer over Christmas Day with a formidable efficiency. This put it forward of market leaders corresponding to bitcoin and ethereum by way of efficiency, solidifying its place because the market chief by the primary half of the vacations. Litecoin Tops Listing Of Gainers. During...
Comments / 0