ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Bitcoin Flat, Ethereum Falls, Other Tokens Move Lower

Bitcoin | The world’s largest and hottest digital forex, Bitcoin, traded flat at $16,849.9. Its market worth stood at $324.2 billion. The commerce quantity was at $11.7 billion. The token has risen 0.3 % prior to now seven days. “Bitcoin remained underneath the $17,000 degree over the weekend as...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
astaga.com

Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is Bullish Against Bitcoin

An analyst has defined that the absence of miners on the Ethereum community could possibly be bullish for the ETHBTC ratio. Miners Present A Persistent Promoting Strain On Bitcoin. As defined in a tweet by Tom Dunleavy, a Messari analysis analyst, BTC miners promote nearly all of the cash they...
astaga.com

Is It $10K Or $100K For Bitcoin Price In 2023?

The crypto market fails to witness a Santa Claus rally as expected by crypto analysts and on-chain consultants. Nonetheless, the Bitcoin (BTC) worth nonetheless holding above the $16.8K degree, which is an effective signal. Ethereum (ETH) worth can be shifting sideways above the $1,200 degree. Bitcoin Worth To Transfer In...
astaga.com

Top 5 Altcoins Under $100 With Great Utility Demand

A cryptocurrency is a kind of digital cash that can be utilized to make purchases of products and companies and that employs sturdy cryptography to safe on-line transactions. Altcoins refers to cryptocurrencies apart from Bitcoin. These unregulated currencies entice loads of curiosity from merchants seeking to make a revenue, with...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Volatility Hits All-Time Low

Bitcoin volatility has been on a decline because the begin of December. This has been a end result of each low curiosity from traders, in addition to the declining costs of digital belongings out there. It has not led bitcoin to document its lowest volatility stage on document but. Bitcoin...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Plunges, Green Signal For Price?

On-chain information reveals the Bitcoin miner promoting energy has plunged not too long ago, an indication that may very well be constructive for the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Miner Promoting Energy Has Plummeted In Current Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was much less promoting...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum: Coin Bureau Believes ‘The Future for ETH Is So, So Bright’

The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that if the Shanghai upgrade goes well, “2023 could be a really big year for Ethereum and for ETH.”. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held...
u.today

Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

Filecoin price pumps but product concerns remain

Filecoin value popped to the very best degree since December 16 regardless of the rising dangers of its utility. It rose to a excessive of $3.31, which was a lot greater than the year-to-date low of $2.3. Different storage tokens like Siacoin and Storj additionally rebounded. Filecoin utility challenges. Filecoin...
WASHINGTON STATE
astaga.com

Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Soars 20%, More Rally Ahead?

Terra Traditional (LUNC) worth rallied 8% in an hour on Tuesday to file an nearly 20% upside transfer within the final 24 hours. The LUNC worth even continues to outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum, and different altcoins in the previous couple of days. Terra Traditional has reclaimed the $1 billion market cap....
u.today

Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TEXAS STATE
dailyhodl.com

Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum

An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
astaga.com

Litecoin (LTC) Tops List Of Christmas Gainers, Is $100 Still Possible?

Litecoin (LTC) emerged as the highest gainer over Christmas Day with a formidable efficiency. This put it forward of market leaders corresponding to bitcoin and ethereum by way of efficiency, solidifying its place because the market chief by the primary half of the vacations. Litecoin Tops Listing Of Gainers. During...

Comments / 0

Community Policy