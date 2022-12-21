Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
WAVY News 10
1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia Beach
Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the...
Person killed in Virginia camper fire
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
Police looking for suspect after Eastern Shore incidents
Accomack Co. police said a man has been arrested and charged, while the search is on for another suspect after an armed robbery and another attempted armed robbery.
WAVY News 10
VBPD looking for missing person
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police is looking for a missing person who has not been seen since the end of November. Marquis Gibson, 34, has not been heard from by his family since Nov. 28, and his current address is unknown, police said. He was last...
Chesapeake man arrested following police pursuit in Currituck County
According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 6:17 p.m., however, the driver failed to yield.
WAVY News 10
WAVY Weather Evening Update | December 24, 2022
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area.
Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.
WAVY News 10
Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News
Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died after being shot multiple times in Hampton early Saturday morning. At about 3:20 a.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue, according to the Hampton Police Division.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth steeple topples over, thousands without power amid high wind gusts
Portsmouth steeple topples over, thousands without power amid high wind gusts
Crash involving a school bus and a truck occurred on Virginia Beach Blvd: Police
Crash involving a school bus and a truck occurred on Virginia Beach Blvd, according to Virginia Beach Police Department
Man dies following 3-vehicle crash on I-64 in VB
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 12:53 p.m. on Interstate 64 east of Indian River Rd.
WAVY News 10
Man fatally shot in 'officer-involved shooting' in Portsmouth
Man fatally shot in 'officer-involved shooting' in Portsmouth
Man arrested following 2 armed robberies in Accomack County
According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Officer, deputies received a call of an armed robbery around 1:57 a.m. at the Royal Farms in Nelsonia. Deputies say later that night, the office received a report of another armed robbery around 9:23 p.m. at the Family Dollar in Oak Hall.
WAVY News 10
Boat breaks down near Fort Monroe, hits rocks after anchors loose in rough conditions
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A boat headed to Key West broke down Friday near Fort Monroe and ended up crashing into nearby rocks after currents/high winds broke its anchors loose. Hampton Fire & Rescue Acting Battalion Chief Wayne Woodcock says two men and a dog were aboard at the time. They started having motor issues around the Chesapeake Bay area and when they got to Fort Monroe the engine completely lost power.
WAVY News 10
Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway
Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue.
Man found shot on Big Bethel Road in Hampton
Hampton police say a person was injured in a shooting in the city Thursday night.
Norfolk man dies in motorcycle crash on Lynnhaven Pkwy. in VB
A Norfolk man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Virginia Beach.
