Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed following a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach, Virginia State Police said. The accident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, east of Indian River Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, state police said a BMW sedan driven by 24-year-old Shykeen Williams of Virginia Beach was traveling westbound on I-64 when it hit the rear of a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VBPD looking for missing person

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police is looking for a missing person who has not been seen since the end of November. Marquis Gibson, 34, has not been heard from by his family since Nov. 28, and his current address is unknown, police said. He was last...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY Weather Evening Update | December 24, 2022

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/police-investigate-armed-robbery-at-7-eleven-in-suffolk/
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News

Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3v9Iajc. Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in …. Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3v9Iajc. Police investigate armed robbery...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died after being shot multiple times in Hampton early Saturday morning. At about 3:20 a.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue, according to the Hampton Police Division.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man fatally shot in 'officer-involved shooting' in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Man fatally shot in ‘officer-involved shooting’ in …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas …. Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Boat breaks down near Fort Monroe, hits rocks after anchors loose in rough conditions

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A boat headed to Key West broke down Friday near Fort Monroe and ended up crashing into nearby rocks after currents/high winds broke its anchors loose. Hampton Fire & Rescue Acting Battalion Chief Wayne Woodcock says two men and a dog were aboard at the time. They started having motor issues around the Chesapeake Bay area and when they got to Fort Monroe the engine completely lost power.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway

Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV. Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death …. Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

