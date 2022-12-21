Read full article on original website
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles Remain Top Seed Despite Loss
The NFC playoff picture continues to be muddled entering Week 17. View the original article to see embedded media. Christmas weekend brought a split schedule on Saturday and Sunday across the NFL that had plenty of implications on the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles fell to the Cowboys and failed...
Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass
The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
Bengals Perfect Practice Drill Against Patriots
The safety tells Albert Breer about the drill that kept alive their hopes for home field advantage. Plus, the Panthers’ playoff push and how the Ravens are winning without Lamar. There was a point in the Bengals-Patriots game Saturday where the whole thing had taken on the look of...
Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak
The Falcons rewarded bettors early in the season with a 6-0 against the spread record but have covered just twice in their last nine games. Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17.
Raiders’ McDaniels Doesn’t Rule Out Benching Derek Carr
Las Vegas's all-time leading passer threw three interceptions Saturday. There was a time when the 2022 edition of the AFC West was expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in NFL history, with the Raiders as a key factor. Now, it's Dec. 27 and Las Vegas is 6-9,...
Sean Payton Trends As NFL World Connects Him to Broncos Job
The news comes shortly after it was reported that the former Saints coach would want an ‘All-Star staff’ if he returned to the NFL. Fans have been speculating about who will become the next Broncos coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Amidst the speculation, one...
Ten Takeaways: Pickett’s Growth As a Rookie, Packers’ Playoff Push
Plus, the Packers are making a final playoff push. Sean McDermott describes his team’s travel adventure, what you need to know about Sunday Ticket and much more. I asked Kenny Pickett—after he drove his Steelers, with the season on the line, 76 yards on 10 plays to a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders—whether he thinks he could’ve made that happen in September, when he first became Pittsburgh’s starter.
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim Coach After Hackett Firing
The longtime special teams coach takes over a 4–11 team with two games left. The Broncos reportedly named senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg the interim head coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported that the Denver roster was told of...
Steelers’ Pickett on Franco Harris: ‘It Felt Like He Was With Us Tonight’
The rookie quarterback honored the Pittsburgh legend after the team earned a comeback win two days after the franchise great’s death. An emotional night in Pittsburgh ended in triumph for the Steelers as the club pulled off a comeback 13–10 victory over the Raiders to cap an evening dedicated to legend Franco Harris, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.
Jim Harbaugh Makes Sense for the Broncos and Russell Wilson
After dismissing Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos should consider coaches who can stand up to Russell Wilson. Plus, buzz on other potential openings and why Mac Jones should be fined. Another NFL Monday, another in-season coach firing—our third of this year. So let’s start there …. • Maybe Nathaniel...
NFL Playoff Scenarios for Full Week 17 Schedule
Here are which teams can clinch playoff positioning and how this weekend. With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.
Chargers TE’s Goose Egg Enrages Countless Fantasy Managers
As fantasy football semifinals matchups wrapped up on Monday night, a lot was riding on the Chargers-Colts game. View the original article to see embedded media. Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Colts was not the pinnacle of the sport. The two teams combined for five turnovers, while the hapless Colts went 0-for-10 on third-down attempts. At many points it was difficult to watch, but for some fantasy football managers, there was no use trying to look away.
Chargers DB Derwin James Ejected After Vicious Helmet-to-Helmet Hit
The former All-Pro returned to L.A.’s lineup after missing the last two games. Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday Night Football against the Colts after dishing out a scary helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter. The play occurred on second-and-2 with 5:23 remaining in the quarter as...
Broncos GM Addresses Whether He Thinks Wilson Is ‘Fixable’
The quarterback is in the midst of the worst year of his career. View the original article to see embedded media. Just a day after firing coach Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos general manager George Paton spoke to media members and addressed their franchise quarterback’s ongoing situation. Russell Wilson is currently...
Report: Rob Gronkowski Could Return to NFL in 2023
The future Hall of Fame tight end has already retired twice, in 2019 and 2022. The story of one of football's greatest tight ends may not be finished yet. Longtime Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski could potentially return to the NFL in 2023, according to a Tuesday morning report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Jets’ QB Mike White Cleared, Will Start in Week 17, per Report
The quarterback has missed the past two games with a rib injury. Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start on Sunday against Seattle, the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported. White hurt his ribs in a game against the Bills two weeks ago, an...
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers...
MMQB Week 16: Cowboys, Packers, Steelers All Survive Scares
Links to all our coverage of the NFL’s Christmas weekend, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Micah Parsons, Kenny Pickett, Rasul Douglas and more. Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 16, plus more from our staff.
Report: NFL to Fine Mac Jones for Low Hit on Eli Apple
For the first time in his career, the Patriots quarterback faces a punishment from the league. The NFL plans to fine Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the low hit he levied on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game between the two AFC teams, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Explains Franco Harris Snap Count Tribute
Pittsburgh incorporated Harris’s name into one of the team’s plays. The Steelers enjoyed an emotional win Saturday, scoring a late touchdown over the Raiders on the night Pittsburgh honored Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception. Harris, who died Wednesday, became the third Steeler to have his jersey number retired.
