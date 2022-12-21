ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

WRAL News

Massive fire breaks out at Moore County warehouse

A major fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Holmes Building Systems warehouse on Plank Road in Robbins. Units from more than five different counties and more than 100 firemen responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No one was...
ROBBINS, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Burglaries in Cary neighborhoods lead to alert from police

CARY, N.C. — Cary police are warning homeowners about a series of burglaries in the town's more established neighborhoods in the days leading up to Christmas. "The incident starts with a male wearing a safety vest and often a hard hat, coming to the door. If someone is home, he will ask about the homeowner's interest in pine straw or in completing some kind of manual labor type job. He then moves on. However, if no one comes to the door, his accomplice in the vehicle comes up and together they make entry into the house, usually by kicking in a door. Once inside, they look for and steal anything of value."
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Man arrested in string of Cary burglaries

CARY, N.C. — An arrest was made on Friday in a days-long string of burglaries in Cary. Camden Thomas Seymore was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Police said Seymore and another man were going to homes dressed in a safety vest and hard hat and forced entry if no one was home.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Durham Rescue Mission's gift to community: Warmth, welcome

DURHAM, N.C. — Friday marked the 45th annual Christmas Toy Giveaway and Community Dinner at the Durham Rescue Mission. While the scene of holiday celebration was familiar, there were differences forced by the bitter cold. The parking lot, usually full of tents and guests, was empty. Visitors were pushed inside by the high winds.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day

Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Experimental, experiential bar and Spanish + seafood concept coming to Raleigh in 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Vivian Howard is now in Raleigh! Well, at least her food is here ... well, delivered here. She has added a Viv’s Fridge location outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. The concept is a mix between a vending machine and a refrigerator that serves prepared meals stocked by her Kinston restaurant, Chef & The Farmer. The “smart refrigerators” give consumers 24/7 access to Howard’s family-style prepared meals to take home. The fridges will hold entrees, snacks and desserts ranging from $20 to $65.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL Nights of Lights to reopen tonight

WRAL Nights of Lights plans to reopen tonight on Christmas Eve after closing Friday night due to storm damage. Organizers were back on the site this morning assessing the damage, and while some lights are not repairable, they say most of the route will be lit and ready for holiday visitors.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023

The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
