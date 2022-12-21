Read full article on original website
Beloved Cumberland deputy remembered for smile, service
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Just days before Christmas, a community gathered to honor the life of Cumberland County Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca, hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver one week ago. The church on Bingham Drive was packed throughout the day Friday with mourners, family and friends sharing emotional...
Massive fire breaks out at Moore County warehouse
A major fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Holmes Building Systems warehouse on Plank Road in Robbins. Units from more than five different counties and more than 100 firemen responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No one was...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
Family files suit in case of Fayetteville woman killed while driving to church
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — It's been more than two years since 57-year-old Christine Harris was hit and killed on Country Club Drive. "I've been living with this for over two years now ... trying to understand why this has happened," widower Bill Harris told WRAL News. On Thursday, civil rights...
Burglaries in Cary neighborhoods lead to alert from police
CARY, N.C. — Cary police are warning homeowners about a series of burglaries in the town's more established neighborhoods in the days leading up to Christmas. "The incident starts with a male wearing a safety vest and often a hard hat, coming to the door. If someone is home, he will ask about the homeowner's interest in pine straw or in completing some kind of manual labor type job. He then moves on. However, if no one comes to the door, his accomplice in the vehicle comes up and together they make entry into the house, usually by kicking in a door. Once inside, they look for and steal anything of value."
Man arrested in string of Cary burglaries
CARY, N.C. — An arrest was made on Friday in a days-long string of burglaries in Cary. Camden Thomas Seymore was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Police said Seymore and another man were going to homes dressed in a safety vest and hard hat and forced entry if no one was home.
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
Volunteers give up Christmas Eve to save lives amid bitter cold
The White Flag system goes into effect when temperatures plummet, pulling people off the street and into the warmth for a meal and a place to stay. For men at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. and Oak City Cares at 1430 S. Wilmington St. For women at...
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
Durham Rescue Mission's gift to community: Warmth, welcome
DURHAM, N.C. — Friday marked the 45th annual Christmas Toy Giveaway and Community Dinner at the Durham Rescue Mission. While the scene of holiday celebration was familiar, there were differences forced by the bitter cold. The parking lot, usually full of tents and guests, was empty. Visitors were pushed inside by the high winds.
Durham Rescue Mission's 'Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter' provides shelter, food to homeless during extreme winter weather
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Rescue Mission (DRM) opened "Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter" and sent out crews in search of anyone needing shelter and warm food as an arctic front creeps into the Triangle on Friday. The frigid temperatures that are expected this weekend pose a serious threat to...
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
Crowded parking lots as last-minute shoppers brave frigid cold in Cary
CARY, N.C. — It’s much colder now that the sun has gone down, but people are still out in the frigid temperatures and wind chill doing their last-minute holiday shopping. Crossroads in Cary has been busy all day, regardless of the cold. Just days away from Christmas, all...
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day
Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
Foodie News: Experimental, experiential bar and Spanish + seafood concept coming to Raleigh in 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Vivian Howard is now in Raleigh! Well, at least her food is here ... well, delivered here. She has added a Viv’s Fridge location outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. The concept is a mix between a vending machine and a refrigerator that serves prepared meals stocked by her Kinston restaurant, Chef & The Farmer. The “smart refrigerators” give consumers 24/7 access to Howard’s family-style prepared meals to take home. The fridges will hold entrees, snacks and desserts ranging from $20 to $65.
Duke Energy sends alert Christmas Day, asks customers to conserve to avoid more outages
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy sent out an alert to customers before 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, asking them to conserve energy to prevent major outages from happening again. A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in.
WRAL Nights of Lights to reopen tonight
WRAL Nights of Lights plans to reopen tonight on Christmas Eve after closing Friday night due to storm damage. Organizers were back on the site this morning assessing the damage, and while some lights are not repairable, they say most of the route will be lit and ready for holiday visitors.
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023
The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
What's safe now? WRAL Data Trackers surveyed doctors about travel, dining out, indoor crowds
It is evident from surging crowds at Raleigh-Durham International Airport that holiday travel has rebounded, but those at crowded gates, on planes and on public transportation are exposing themselves to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses going around now like the flu and RSV, and risk carrying those viruses to loved ones during a holiday visit.
