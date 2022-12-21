Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges 65% As FDA Accepts IND Application For KPI-012
(RTTNews) - Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) surged nearly 65% on Tuesday after hours after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted an investigational new drug application for the company's lead product candidate, KPI-012. KPI-012 is a human mesenchymal stem cell secretome...
Medagadget.com
Antibiotics Market to Reach US$ 67,874.0 Mn with a CAGR of 4.7% by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.
The drugs known as antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections. Antibiotics are sometimes used to treat parasitic infections as well. These medicines aid in the treatment of bacterial infections in both humans and animals. Antibiotics help destroy or slow the growth of bacteria by either killing them or stopping them from reproducing. They are useless against viral infections like the flu or the common cold. Infections can be treated with antibiotics, which have also saved countless lives. They may, however, have negative side effects and increase antibiotic resistance.
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Inks Deal to Develop Antibodies for Treating Cancer
Merck MRK entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Kelun-Biotech, a clinical-stage biotech company, to develop seven antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for treating cancer. Per the terms of the agreement, Kelun-Biotech will grant exclusive rights to research, develop, manufacture and market multiple ADC therapies, including exclusive options to obtain...
Medagadget.com
U.S. Naloxone Market to Surpass US$ 2,909.1 Million by 2030 CAGR of 10.2% | Mylan,Novartis,Indivior,ADAPT Pharma.
The rising goods acceptance from official regulatory is anticipated to fuel development of the U.S. naloxone market during the predicted duration. For example, on August 17, 2020, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a special biopharma industry declared that the U.S. FDA has accepted NARCAN. Nose Spray’s which comprises protracted shelf life construction from 24 to 36 months. The U.S. FDA and Health Canada accepted Narcan Nose Spray in August 2020, as the initial intranasal form of narkan for the urgent therapy of identified or supposed sedative overdo.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
U.S. FDA approves Gilead's long-acting HIV drug Sunlenca
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's (GILD.O) Sunlenca therapy for HIV infections, paving the way for a drug that requires less frequent dosing than existing treatments.
FDA approves new monoclonal antibody for hospitalized COVID-19 patients
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved a monoclonal antibody from Roche to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients, the company announced. The drug, called Actemra, was originally approved in 2010 to treat adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. The company says that is the first FDA-approved monoclonal antibody intended to…
Medagadget.com
Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,955.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2028 | Takara Bio Inc., ViaCyte Inc., PromoCell GmbH, Merck KgaA
Because human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) are pluripotent, they have the ability to develop into any type of cell in the body. They are created from blastocysts, which are very young human embryonic cells. Pluripotent cells called embryonic stem cells (ESC) give rise to all somatic cell types in the developing embryo. Human embryonic stem cells have a significant therapeutic potential and have the potential to replace current standards of care for a number of cardiac and cancerous disorders. In many nations, using human embryos for ES cell research is currently a hot topic on the ethical and political agenda.
targetedonc.com
Managing Infections During Bispecific Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses the incidence and management of infections in patients receiving teclistamab-cqyv or other bispecific agents for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a professor of medicine and a consultant in the division of hematology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, discusses the incidence and management of infections...
Medagadget.com
DNA Extraction Kits Market To Be Valued at US$ 2,320.6 Mn in 2028 With CAGR of 7.7% |Thermo Fisher Scientific,QIAGEN, PROMEGA,Hoffmann-La Roche.
The method used to isolate DNA from a biological material is called DNA extraction. It is a technique used to separate DNA from cell membranes, proteins, and/or other biological components using physical or chemical procedures from a sample. DNA can be used for molecular studies such as PCR, electrophoresis, sequencing, fingerprinting, and cloning after it has been extracted. Four basic processes make up the DNA testing procedure: extraction, quantification, amplification, and capillary electrophoresis. These extractions are mostly used for DNA profiling of different species to comprehend and/or identify the unknown entity.
NASDAQ
McKesson (MCK) Announces Availability of FDA-Accepted Drug
McKesson Corporation MCK recently announced that its independent specialty pharmacy specializing in oncology and rare disease areas, Biologics by McKesson, was selected by Aadi Bioscience as a specialty pharmacy provider for FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound). The therapy is a mTOR inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).
targetedonc.com
New HER2-Low Subgroup Expands Utility of HER2-Targeted Therapies
New clinical trial data have shown that patients with IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH– disease, but no ERBB2 amplification, could still benefit from HER2 targeted therapies. One of the biggest shifts in the oncology field from the past year was the introduction of HER2-low into clinical practice. Patients with breast cancer have typically been divided by subtype according to HER2 positivity or negativity, but emerging evidence suggests that there is now room and treatment options available for a third group of patients that was previously ignored, those characterized with HER2-low disease.
endpts.com
Gilead wins approval for long-acting HIV injection after resolving vial concerns
Gilead finally gained FDA approval on Thursday for lenacapavir, its closely-watched capsid inhibitor for HIV-1, the most common type of HIV. Lenacapavir will be marketed in the US as Sunlenca for heavily pretreated HIV-1 patients who are failing their current antiretroviral regimen. The long-acting subcutaneous injection is administered just twice a year, offering an alternative to cumbersome daily pill regimens.
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
targetedonc.com
ZB131 Receives FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
The CSP-targeting antibody, ZB131, is being investigated in a phase 1/2 study of patients with pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to ZB131 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. "More than 62,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with pancreatic...
cgtlive.com
Adrenomyeloneuropathy Gene Therapy Trial Begins
The trial will incorporate findings from CYGNET, a natural history study designed to assess the disease progression of AMN. SwanBio Therapeutics has announced the initiation of the phase 1/2 PROPEL clinical trial (NCT05394064) for SBT101, an investigational gene therapy intended to treat adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN).1. SBT101 is intended to deliver a...
drugstorenews.com
CSL Behring obtains FDA OK for Hemgenix
Hemgenix is the first gene therapy to treat adults with Hemophilia B. The Food and Drug Administration has approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec), an adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adults with Hemophilia B (congenital Factor IX deficiency). It's designed for people who currently use Factor IX prophylaxis...
endpts.com
FDA rejects Ipsen rare-disease drug, more data and time needed to review
Drug pricing watchdog ICER said that the uncertainty in the health benefits of two potential Alzheimer’s drugs makes it challenging to assess their future cost-effectiveness, according to a draft report released Thursday morning. The report evaluates Biogen and Eisai’s lecanemab and Eli Lilly’s donanemab, both of which are amyloid-clearing...
targetedonc.com
Investigators Expand Approaches in Adjuvant Renal Cell Carcinoma
Findings from phase 3 adjuvant immuno-oncology trials in renal cell carcinoma have demonstrated some benefit in disease-free survival, but questions about overall survival remain. Findings from phase 3 adjuvant immuno-oncology trials in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) have demonstrated some benefit in disease-free survival (DFS), but questions about overall survival (OS)...
curetoday.com
The Silver Lining of Failure in Cancer Drug Development
One expert explains how the road to cancer drug development isn’t a smooth one, but progress can be made nonetheless. The news often highlights positive clinical trials, in which the outcomes that researchers were hoping for occur, potentially leading to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals. But what happens with trials that miss the mark?
