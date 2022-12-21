ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Senator sponsoring bill to amend tax-reporting requirements on money transfer apps from $600 to $10,000

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3srS_0jq3AvKt00

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is reportedly co-sponsoring a bill with Sen. Bill Hagerty to increase the threshold amount that individuals need to report on their taxes when they use money transfer apps.

Currently, if you do part-time work and use PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App you need to report your payments of at least $600.

This does not apply to anyone that uses such apps to pay a friend for a bar tab or a food order.

CNBC says the amendment would increase the payment threshold to $10,000 from $600 for the 2022 tax year.

In a letter to the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee the American Institute of CPAs said they have ‘deep concerns’ about the $600 threshold.

