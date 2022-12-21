Read full article on original website
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
Outgoing Tennessee RB announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has determined where he will continue his playing career. Justin Williams-Thomas, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month following his freshman season for the Vols, announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he has committed to Stanford. The Cardinal have a new coach after hiring Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw, who stepped down after the 2022 season.
The Washington offensive coaches and players talk ahead of the Alamo Bowl
Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb was joined by quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., running back Wayne Taulapapa, and offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in San Antonio to take questions from the media on hand ahead of Thursday night's Alamo Bowl versus Texas. Here's what they had to say. RYAN GRUBB: I'm here...
Watch: Trayanum just fine with move back to running back for Buckeyes
ATLANTA – After playing running back at Arizona State for the last couple of years, Ohio native Chip Trayanum transferred to Ohio State to do two things – play linebacker and compete for a national championship. Hey, one out of two ain’t bad. The 5-11, 230-pound Trayanum,...
Five-star wide receiver from Florida includes Tennessee in top five
One of the nation's top wide receivers celebrated Christmas by announcing his top college choices. Five-star Class of 2024 wide receiver/athlete Joshisa Trader of Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla., released his current top five Sunday night in posts on his social-media accounts, revealing that Tennessee is one of the top schools he's considering.
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill ready to go to work in Austin
DENTON, Texas — Anthony Hill was able to enjoy a laidback and relaxed experience on National Signing Day. The five-star linebacker from Denton Ryan made his commitment to the Longhorns official the week before making for a low-pressure signing ceremony. With the formalities out of the way, Hill is ready to go to work when he enrolls in a few weeks.
College basketball rankings: Miami soars in AP Top 25, Duke tumbles after ugly Wake Forest loss
The top of the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll for Week 8 needed some reshuffling after Miami handed then-No. 6 Virginia its second loss in a row on Tuesday. Jim Larrañaga and the 'Canes proved they are for real, and a scuffling Virginia will head back to the drawing board.
Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas
The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
College football recruiting: Where Georgia's top 10 prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of Georgia’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier last week. A pair of five-stars in Vic Burley and Caleb Downs headline the state's top prospects.
Key defender returning to Tennessee, aiming to finish degree
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Several college football players have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and several others remain on the fence regarding that matter. And, frankly, many of those players aren’t as good as Omari Thomas. But Thomas — a junior defensive lineman at Tennessee...
Projecting Miami’s 2023 two-deep depth chart with new additions (and where more additions are needed)
The 2023 Miami Hurricanes are going to look a lot different. Plenty of Hurricanes have departed via the transfer portal and UM has added four additions via the portal. And Miami isn’t done in the addition phase yet. This article looks to project the two-deep depth chart for 2023,...
Mike Leach's status for College Football Hall of Fame? Dennis Dodd clarifies
HE'S ONE OF MODERN FOOTBALL'S great offensive innovators who succeeded at three off-the-beaten-path Power 5 schools, yet a question has persisted since Mike Leach's death Dec. 12: will a fraction of a percentage point preclude from being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame? CBS Sports college football analyst Dennis Dodd shines light on the matter in a story you can read here.
"Coaches and amazing people" lead Oliver to WVU
Sometimes, high school recruits end up making their college decision in the final days leading up to the signing period. Because of this, there isn't a whole lot of time to interview them or hear what it was that made them choose their new home. Thus is the case with Port St. Joe (FL) running back DJ Oliver, who pledged to the Mountaineers after his official visit just before the Early Signing Period.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy explains Ohio State football recruitment, Tom Brady comparisons entering CFB Playoff
Ahead of Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with TCU, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy revealed that he was strongly considering Ohio State coming out of high school before the Buckeyes' interest waned after Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer. Years removed from Day's snub, McCarthy now has his sights set on doing something NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't do — win Michigan a national championship.
Excerpt: Bill McGovern on Bowl Prep, Preparing for an Unknown Pitt Lineup
Check out what UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern said about the team getting ready to play Pittsburgh and what they have done to prepare for an unknown lineup after opt-outs and transfers.
Pete Kwiatkowski, Texas defensive players preview Alamo Bowl vs. Washington
SAN ANTONIO — Texas defense is up for a tough challenge this week when the Longhorns take on Washington and one of the nation’s top statistical offenses this season. The Huskies have a load of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, starting with quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
