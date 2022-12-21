COMMUNITY CALENDAR News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 07:33 ImageBody

ONGOING

Winter Coat Drive

The colder weather is upon us and there are many in our community in need of warm clothing. In response to these needs, The Light Ministries of NE Texas and We Are Mt. Pleasant are partnering to put on a Winter Coat Drive. If you want to help by donating winter coats, hats, scarves, thermals and/or socks we would greatly appreciate your efforts. You can drop off said items either at Jo’s downtown 102 N. Jefferson Mt. Pleasant,Tx or atThe Light Ministries at 7835 FM 1402 Mt. Pleasant, Tx.

JAN. 17-MARCH 7

MPAS Art Classes Scheduled

Mount Pleasant Art Society will conduct Basic Drawing and Painting Classes on Tuesday evenings, January 17 through March 7, 2023, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM, at 5059 FM 1402 (Harts Bluff Road). The Registration Fee of $40.00 is due by January 10th and includes the initial class and all supplies. Class fee is $20.00 thereafter, payable at beginning of each session. Registration fee is nonrefundable. Class size is limited to ensure optimum experience for the beginning or inexperienced artist. No drawing or painting experience necessary. Make Registration checks payable to Mount Pleasant Art Society and mail to P.O.

Box 54, Mount Pleasant, TX, 75456-0054. Class Questions?

Contact Marty at mrtygraves@gmail.com or Shirley at 903918-2214.

JAN. 28

Texas Retired Teachers District 8 Retirement Seminar

Date of event: January 28, 2023 Location: Regions 8 Service Center in Pittsburg Initial Registration is Online Time of event: 8:30 to 12:00 All public school employees who plan to retire in the next 5 years are invited to attend the Retirement Seminar to learn more aboutTRS (Teacher Retirement System of Texas) and your benefits. Tim Lee, Executive Director of Texas Retired Teachers, and a Benefit Representative from TRS will be there. This is your chance to learn and ask questions before retiring.

Please pre-register online at: https://tinyurl.com/2p837had Any questions? Contact District 8 TRTA President at kirbypars@aol.com