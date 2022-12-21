ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, TX

Providing security through blankets

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 6 days ago
Body

Since late July 2022, Northeast Texas has been enriched by an organization that focuses on children who have endured severe sickness or some trying trauma.

The national organization called Project Linus was begun in December 1995, after Karen Loucks was inspired to make blankets for her local children’s cancer center. Over 300 chapters of Project Linus exist nationally, with more than 7,500,000 blankets donated to children.

Named from the character Linus in the Peanuts comic strip, the objective of Project Linus ”is to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets and afghans, lovingly created by volunteer ‘blanketeers.’” Charles Shultz, creator of the Peanuts characters, was aware of these efforts, and was pleased to have Linus inspire this means of supporting children in need.

The leader of this local chapter, Debra Beaumont, was previously an accountant in the Air Force, and Beaumont moved around throughout her career. She ended up in Oklahoma City, rather lonely, and while “feeling sorry for myself ” visited a quilt show. It was there she was introduced to Project Linus. She began making quilt tops for them. When she moved to New Mexico, she joined the local chapter there.

But when she finally located to northeast Texas, Beaumont discovered there was no local Project Linus in this area. So she worked with Quilts of Valor for several months, but the need for a Project Linus was constantly in the back of her mind.

She sewed six quilts and sent them to other Project Linus chapters, and then after the tragedy at Uvalde, she sent more quilts to children there.

One morning at about 2 a.m., Beaumont awoke still thinking of Project Linus. She decided to fill out the necessary paperwork right then and start a local chapter.

The fledgling group’s first meeting was in July—“All two of us,” Beaumont chuckled. The first blankets were distributed in the end of July and beginning of August, and as of December 6, a total of 176 blankets had been distributed in northeast Texas.

All of this has been accomplished with less than $180 dollars in monetary donations, as well as many, many in-kind donations including much time and fleece.

As a 501 (c)3, volunteer-run organization, Project Linus is always looking for donations of materials and especially time. There are currently 17 blanketeers in the area, but there is always a need for more.

“I am pleading for more blanketeers,” Beaumont said fervently.

Each blanket is uniquely handmade, and children of all ages are served. For young children, 1.25 yards of fleece is required. Those who are 8-12 years of age require 1.5 yards of fleece, and older kids need 1.75 yards per blanket.

But most of the children they serve are ages 3-12. CASA, SAF-T, and Children’s Advocacy Centers have received numerous blankets, and First Responders, fire departments, police departments, and Emergency Rooms in Camp, Titus, Morris, and Cass counties are also recipients. Beaumont plans to expand into Franklin and Bowie counties as soon as she has enough blankets to supply them.

Beaumont also has a “near future dream” of putting eight blankets in each local ISD: four boys’ and four girls’ blankets for younger and older children.

Sometimes, if Beaumont receives a special request, she will try to fill this order. During the Christmas season, Beaumont adopted four angels from Christmas for Kids who specifically asked for a blanket.

A handmade blanket is not the same as buying one at Walmart, Beaumont explained.

Project Linus helps children who have been through tornadoes including the tornado of several weeks ago that ripped through Morris and Titus counties.

Donations to Project Linus can be made online as well as in person. There are drop-off locations in the Morris and Titus county libraries. A Project Linus sign identifies these drop boxes. If someone has extra material from a family member who used to sew, these items can be used to build a comforting blanket for a child.

Beaumont is particular about the materials that go into a child’s blanket. She inspects them and will re-donate the materials to other local organizations if she deems them too moody, or inappropriate for a child.

But nothing goes to waste. All scraps are saved and used in making dog beds.

Beaumont described a couple of ways to help. Checks sent to her address, donations of materials, and gift cards to stores such as Hobby Lobby, Michael’s Crafts, etc. as well as online donations to projectlinus.org are always gratefully welcomed.

They are also seeking a building or store-front in which the organization can meet and sew.

“I do believe we’re going to make a difference,” Beaumont said. “I love doing it,” she added. “The only thing I don’t like about it is that I don’t have enough time to quilt!”

Beaumont may be reached at PO Box 721, Daingerfield, TX 75638, or by email at debb.projectlinus@gmail.com, as well as on Facebook at Project Linus— Northeast Texas.

