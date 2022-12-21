Fire reported in San Francisco's Noe Valley

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The San Francisco Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm fire reported in the city’s Noe Valley neighborhood, according to a tweet from San Francisco Firefighters Local No. 798.

The tweet was sent out at 4:28 a.m. about the fire, which is at 1150 Castro Street, between 23rd and Elizabeth streets.

Five adults, two children and two pets were displaced, according to the fire department, which also stated that the fire is accidental and “from a heating source.”

No injuries were reported, but the fire was on all floors of a three-story home, the department stated. All people are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

