Euterpean Club celebrates holiday cheer

The beautiful home of Barbara P. Caldwell with its lovely Christmas decorations provided the perfect holiday ambience for The Euterpean Club of Mt. Pleasant to celebrate the Christmas Season. We arrived at 3:45 PM on December 15th to enjoy our program of music, “Holiday Cheer”.

Barbara P. Caldwell was our most gracious hostess and Mavis Brush was our most gracious co hostess. Mavis Brush was the Program Director.

Mavis Brush, Program Director, presented her introduction to the program reminding all performers that they would provide a brief introduction to the song they would perform.

The Ensemble started the program with a sing-a-long of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear”, “White Christmas”, and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”. We also performed “Christmas Time,” to the tune of “Jingle Bells” written by Barbara P. Caldwell, Choral Director. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” was performed acappella.

Barbara P. Caldwell performed a beautiful vocal solo “O Holy Night” composed by Adolphe Adam. Frances Beck and Mary Jane Cannon accompanied Barbara with a piano duet.

Nancy Alexander performed a lovely vocal solo,”Star Child” composed by Shirley E. Murray and music by Carlton R. Young.

Frances Beck and Mary Jane Cannon delighted everyone with their piano duet of “Sleigh. Ride” composed by Leroy Anderson.

Frances Beck was the accompanist for all vocal performances with the exception mentioned above.

The meeting was closed with members standing and reciting the Music Collect.

Refreshments consisting of Pear Cake with Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Covered Cherries, Sausage Balls, Olive Pesto Sandwiches, Salted Cashew Nuts and Crispy Cheese Bites were served from a beautifully appointed Christmas themed table. Beverages of Hot Tea, Coffee and water were served.