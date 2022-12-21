ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

Euterpean Club celebrates holiday cheer

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 6 days ago
Euterpean Club celebrates holiday cheer News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 07:33 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9f35_0jq3AFhj00
Body

The beautiful home of Barbara P. Caldwell with its lovely Christmas decorations provided the perfect holiday ambience for The Euterpean Club of Mt. Pleasant to celebrate the Christmas Season. We arrived at 3:45 PM on December 15th to enjoy our program of music, “Holiday Cheer”.

Barbara P. Caldwell was our most gracious hostess and Mavis Brush was our most gracious co hostess. Mavis Brush was the Program Director.

Mavis Brush, Program Director, presented her introduction to the program reminding all performers that they would provide a brief introduction to the song they would perform.

The Ensemble started the program with a sing-a-long of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear”, “White Christmas”, and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”. We also performed “Christmas Time,” to the tune of “Jingle Bells” written by Barbara P. Caldwell, Choral Director. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” was performed acappella.

Barbara P. Caldwell performed a beautiful vocal solo “O Holy Night” composed by Adolphe Adam. Frances Beck and Mary Jane Cannon accompanied Barbara with a piano duet.

Nancy Alexander performed a lovely vocal solo,”Star Child” composed by Shirley E. Murray and music by Carlton R. Young.

Frances Beck and Mary Jane Cannon delighted everyone with their piano duet of “Sleigh. Ride” composed by Leroy Anderson.

Frances Beck was the accompanist for all vocal performances with the exception mentioned above.

The meeting was closed with members standing and reciting the Music Collect.

Refreshments consisting of Pear Cake with Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Covered Cherries, Sausage Balls, Olive Pesto Sandwiches, Salted Cashew Nuts and Crispy Cheese Bites were served from a beautifully appointed Christmas themed table. Beverages of Hot Tea, Coffee and water were served.

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Pleasant Tribune

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band members named to High School All-Region Band

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band members named to High School All-Region Band News Staff Tue, 12/13/2022 - 19:51 Image MPHSmembersoftheAllRegionBand. Top(LtoR):AdrielBagsic,MauricioFarias,LukeThurman,OrionSenence,JoseFuentes, Andrew Perez, Bryan Garcia, and Oscar Castellanos. Bottom (L to R): Manoa Bagsic, Zoë Newman, Karli Hill, Juanita Gutierrez, Madison Carpenter, Hannah Bowles, Christopher Sorto, and Shpat Zeqaj COURTESY PHOTO ...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

NTCC celebrates December 2022 graduates

NTCC celebrates December 2022 graduates News Staff Sat, 12/17/2022 - 06:42 Image Northeast Texas Community College celebrated December 2022 commencement on Friday, Dec. 9th at 7 p.m. in the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts. A total of 100 graduates were awarded 60 certificates of competency, 11 Associate of Arts, six Associate of Arts in Teaching, 42 Associate of Science, and 17 Associate of Applied Science. Jalisha...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

MPHS Future Educator advances to State competition

MPHS Future Educator advances to State competition News Staff Sat, 12/17/2022 - 06:42 Image MPHS TAFE competitors. 1st row: Lizeth Navarro and Sidney Beles. 2nd row: Adamari Medina and Jazmine Palma. 3rd row: Araceli Landaverde and April Ruiz. Top: Gabby Garza Gabby Garza with her state advancing children’s book. COURTESY PHOTOS ...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

NTCC awarded $3M grant

NTCC awarded $3M grant News Staff Sat, 12/17/2022 - 06:42 Image Pictured (from left) at the Title V check presentation is Dr. Ron Clinton, NTCC President; Dr. Kevin Rose, Senior Vice President for Student Success; Erika Garza, Director of Title V Grants/Director of Academic Success; Anna Ingram, Associate Vice President for Instruction; and Dr. Jonathan McCullough, Executive Vice President for Advancement. COURTESY PHOTO ...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Mount Pleasant Tribune

169
Followers
204
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Mount Pleasant Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy