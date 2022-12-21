ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton County Fire-Rescue respond to 2 house fires on Christmas Day

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to two house fires on Christmas Day. CCFR said a 70-year-old woman was burned and her home destroyed after a structure fire at 1193 Strickland Farm Road. Crews responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m., rescuing six animals and airlifted the injured woman to the Burn Center at MUSC in Charleston. Crews say the fire may have started due to a space heater that was set by nearby towels. The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

The Blood Connection is looking for holiday heroes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Blood Connection is hosting a blood drive from 3-8 in the afternoon on December 27. The event will be held at 2945 Amberhill Way in Charleston. All blood donors will receive a holiday hero beanie, $ 20 e-gift card, and a bonus $ 50 e-gift card.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cold weather prompts pipe problems across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fresh off the holiday weekend, some Lowcountry homeowners are starting the week with a messy problem: busted pipes as a result of our cold stretch of weather. “Luckily for this customer, it was a very minor situation and we addressed it before it got worse,”...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Sisters looking for their 'forever' family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sisters Skylar and Zoey are ready for their forever home. At 18 and 13 years old, the girls wish to be adopted together. Skylar describes herself as shy, happy and kind. She would prefer a family that likes to travel and has a pet. Zoey,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CHS travelers left stranded after dozens of Southwest flights cancelled

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Stuck with no place to go and no flight to catch. It's the situation hundreds of Southwest Airlines travelers at Charleston International Airport are facing. According to FlightAware, 90% of Southwest Airlines flights scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday both in and out of CHS...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

City of Georgetown to hold special election on December 27

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City Of Georgetown is holding a special election today to fill the seat vacated by City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting for the election was held from December...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach pier to open day after Christmas

FOLLY BEACH (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Monday, Dec. 26. The Folly Beach Pier closed to the public for a complete rebuilding project in October 2020, which was expected to take about 28 months. The new pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open the day after Christmas of 2022.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach Pier first day opening to the community

The Folly Beach Pier's reconstruction took a little more than two years. It is opening several months early on the day after Christmas was a gift for folks who've been longing for its return. "It's a new age, new day," Joey Gillam said. Gilliam, his wife Kissy and their daughter...
FOLLY BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy