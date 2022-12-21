Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Dog with life-threatening injury found abandoned in cardboard box in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a dog left for dead in a box outside of the Charleston Animal Society days before Christmas. According to CAS, Thursday evening at 9, someone abandoned the dog, who was in critical condition, in a box outside of...
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Colleton County Fire-Rescue respond to 2 house fires on Christmas Day
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to two house fires on Christmas Day. CCFR said a 70-year-old woman was burned and her home destroyed after a structure fire at 1193 Strickland Farm Road. Crews responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m., rescuing six animals and airlifted the injured woman to the Burn Center at MUSC in Charleston. Crews say the fire may have started due to a space heater that was set by nearby towels. The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.
American Red Cross volunteers lend a helping hand to North Charleston family
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Red Cross is lending a helping hand to a family in need. On Monday night a family’s home located on Cedar’s Parkway in North Charleston was damaged in a fire. The family of three is now receiving financial help from...
The Blood Connection is looking for holiday heroes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Blood Connection is hosting a blood drive from 3-8 in the afternoon on December 27. The event will be held at 2945 Amberhill Way in Charleston. All blood donors will receive a holiday hero beanie, $ 20 e-gift card, and a bonus $ 50 e-gift card.
Cold weather prompts pipe problems across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fresh off the holiday weekend, some Lowcountry homeowners are starting the week with a messy problem: busted pipes as a result of our cold stretch of weather. “Luckily for this customer, it was a very minor situation and we addressed it before it got worse,”...
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
Okatie issues critical notice as cold weather leads to water leaks and pressure issues
OKATIE, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials of Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJSAW) issued a critical water notice due to water leaks and pressure challenges. 3,000 customers experienced water leaks over the cold, artic weekend. The leaks have led to low water pressure in some areas of the system. The...
CHS flight tracker still down, IT creates alternative solution to check flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston International Airport flight tracker has been down since last week, so IT created a link to flightaware to temporarily mitigate the issue so the public can view arrivals and departures. Select the "click here for full flight data" icon. CHS website provider is...
Free program offered to help SC farmers struggling with mental health
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — When talking about mental health within job occupations, one industry may often be overlooked – agriculture. "I don't want to see other friends of mine that farm be affected and take their life," said Marc Filion. Marc Filion is one of the owners...
Charleston Water System critical water notice due to freezing temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water System has issued a critical water notice urging residents to shut off water to decrease any risk of water lines bursting due to the arctic cold front. Leak options:. - Turn off at shutoff. - Turn water off at meter via water key.
Sisters looking for their 'forever' family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sisters Skylar and Zoey are ready for their forever home. At 18 and 13 years old, the girls wish to be adopted together. Skylar describes herself as shy, happy and kind. She would prefer a family that likes to travel and has a pet. Zoey,...
Town of Ridgeville urge residents to boil water due to water pipes bursting
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The winter blast plaguing the state is affecting the water pipes in Ridgeville. The cold front has caused some of the town's water pipes to burst. As a precaution, residents are asked to boil water until the later part of Thursday afternoon. Other towns, cities,...
CHS travelers left stranded after dozens of Southwest flights cancelled
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Stuck with no place to go and no flight to catch. It's the situation hundreds of Southwest Airlines travelers at Charleston International Airport are facing. According to FlightAware, 90% of Southwest Airlines flights scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday both in and out of CHS...
Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees on Christmas Eve, breaks record low
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees, breaking the record low of 21 degrees set in 1989. According to the National Weather Service, the new record low is the the 21st time since March 1, 1937 that the daily high temperature was 32 degrees of less.
CHS Southwest Airlines travelers wait in long lines following cancellations and delays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Southwest Airlines ticketing counter at Charleston International Airport is stretched down the corridor in the main concourse. 13 out of 23 flights have been cancelled by Southwest Airlines due to the cold front. A statement from Southwest Airlines states "we are still experiencing disruptions...
City of Georgetown to hold special election on December 27
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City Of Georgetown is holding a special election today to fill the seat vacated by City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting for the election was held from December...
Folly Beach pier to open day after Christmas
FOLLY BEACH (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Monday, Dec. 26. The Folly Beach Pier closed to the public for a complete rebuilding project in October 2020, which was expected to take about 28 months. The new pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open the day after Christmas of 2022.
Folly Beach Pier first day opening to the community
The Folly Beach Pier's reconstruction took a little more than two years. It is opening several months early on the day after Christmas was a gift for folks who've been longing for its return. "It's a new age, new day," Joey Gillam said. Gilliam, his wife Kissy and their daughter...
