Crime & Courts Subhead

Arrests

There are 133 inmates in jail with 115 males and 18 females.

Since 12/16/2022 the following have been booked into the jail:

• Jennifer Shelby, 48 of Pittsburg, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• Thomas J. Smith, 42 of Talco, was arrested on a Probation Sanction order.

• Rosie Zuniga, 40 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a Probation Sanction order.

• Oscar M. Nieto, 30 of Leesburg, was arrested on a warrant for Accident Involving Injury.

• Amber L. Paske, 43 of Pittsburg, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

• Jerry D. Allen Sr., 56 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• Jimmy F. Jones Jr., 42 of Pittsburg, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• Crystal G. Perkins, 40 of Winfield, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Class C warrants, and a Morris County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• Jacori A. Rodgers, 34 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Assault.

• Jacob Zambrano, 26 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Theft, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• Roney H. Veasley, 25 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, and Class C warrants.

• Jquarius Wallace, 25 of Paris, was arrested for DWI, and Possession of Marijuana.

• Luther Williams Jr., 43 of Mr. Pleasant, was arrested on a Texas Parole warrant.

• Ricky Griffin, 35 of Sulphur Springs, was arrested on a Lindale PD warrants for Theft, and Debit/Credit Card Abuse.

• Brandon K. Swindell, 25 of Cookville, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• Daniel R. Gomez, 43 of Pittsburg, was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for Intoxication Assault with Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury, and a Class C warrant.

• Diego D. Gaytan, 27 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Possession of Marijuana.

• Brandon M. Traylor, 20 of Pittsburg, was arrested for Assault.

• Joseph Gipson, 33 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

• Karen Nava, 23 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Aggravated Assault.

• Ronaldo P. Jaimes, 20 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Marriages

• Yoshlie Sharn Garcia and Genesis Elaidy Nunez, Dec. 12

• Albert Carl Kunco and Emilie Grace Lopez, Dec. 14

• Casey Bryan Cochran and Taylor Renee Minty, Dec. 16