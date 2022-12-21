ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria man indicted in fatal shooting

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
 4 days ago
PEORIA − A 24-year-old Peoria man was indicted Tuesday in a fatal shooting in September.

A Peoria County grand jury returned an indictment against Domincue Linwood, of West Smith Street, charging him with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Jamarion Lee on Sept. 3.

Lee, 24, was found with gunshot wounds, according to police. Officers responded to West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated 12 rounds had been fired in the area.

Officers found a blood trail that led to Lee, who was on a front porch. He was conscious but covered with blood, according to reports obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. While officers rushed up to treat him by applying a tourniquet to a gunshot wound on his arm, another officer followed the blood trail back through a small patch of woods.

On the porch, officers were trying to keep Lee alive, waiting for paramedics to arrive. Within minutes, he lost consciousness and his heart stopped. He was then rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 7 a.m., according to police reports.

In a 911 call to police, a homeowner was heard telling police that Lee was on her front porch. He was in "bad shape," the woman told a dispatcher. She told the 911 operator that she heard the shots and then saw Lee running away bloodied.

Linwood faces at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison if convicted. His bond is set at $1 million and he is to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2023, for an arraignment hearing.

