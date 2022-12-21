ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brahmas fall in hardwood Morris County Showdown

By News Staff
 6 days ago
  Pewitt's Michkye Perry chases down a loose ball during Friday's game. The Brahmas fell at home to Daingerfield, 74-52.
Friday added another chapter in the family reunion/ rivalry that is Pewitt-Daingerfield, with the Tigers traveling to Pewitt to take on the Brahmas on the hardwood Friday.

In front of a packed house with an animated atmosphere, the Tigers used their length and speed to pick up a 74-52 win over the Brahmas.

Daingerfield led 21-12 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 48-28 at the half. The Tigers maintained their advantage through the rest of the game, though the Brahmas tried to cut into the lead. The second half was played on more even terms with the Tigers outscoring the Brahmas, 26-24.

Ethan Shaddix led the Brahmas with 16 points. Junie Johnson added 12 and Bralyn Nix put in eight. Michkye Perry and Kei’drick Hawkins each scored four, both Wesley Smith and Miyon Flemming added three and Bryce Brenton scored two.

Chase Johnson led the Tigers with 20 points. Keegan White added 16 and Jayden Johnson put in 10.

The Brahmas opened district play Tuesday at home vs. DeKalb before taking part in tournament play at Hawkins Dec. 28.

