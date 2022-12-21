Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
14news.com
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
UPDATE: Hymera gas restored to customers
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gas has been restored to Ohio Valley Gas customers in Hymera. According to Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle, crews were able to restore gas early Saturday morning. The gas outage left 250 customers without natural gas Friday, according to Ohio Valley Gas. If anyone is still struggling with the […]
14news.com
VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several agencies responded to a deadly crash involving two cars in northern Vanderburgh County on Friday. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police say it happened on Interstate 69 near Boonville-New Harmony Road. We are told a car was traveling southbound...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a busy morning at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Many area officials along with the Sheriff’s Office broke ground on the upcoming jail improvement project. The expansion will allow for 136 new beds. As of now, jail officials say they...
14news.com
Westbound traffic reopens on State Road 66 after crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms traffic on parts of State Road 66 was temporarily shut down following a crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the roadway near State Road 161, which is located near Hatfield. Dispatch says the westbound traffic on State Road 66...
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
WTHI
Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week. The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday. Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier,...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a vehicle fire on Wednesday evening. This happened near the intersection of Maxx Road and Lynch Road. Officials say the call originally came in around 5:15 p.m. Dispatch tells 14 News that several calls...
WTHI
Police in Sullivan County rescue injured owl on US 41
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County lent a hand to an injured owl. A post on the sheriff's office's social media account says the owl was hit by a vehicle and hurt. It happened on US 41 near Shelburn. The post says Deputy Luke Haddix, Deputy Cole...
14news.com
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Evansville soldier returns home after three years in Italy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Evansville soldier returns home after three years in Italy. 6 p.m. road...
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
Nationwide Manhunt That Ended in Evansville, Indiana Now a Movie
Casey Cole White and Vicky Sue White led law enforcement agencies on a nationwide manhunt earlier this year that ended here in Evansville. Now, that story has been made into a movie. We all remember hearing about Casey White, an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and Vicky White, a...
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
vincennespbs.org
Double fatal on 41 south of Vincennes
A Vincennes couple died last night when their vehicle hit a semi trailer. At 6:40-pm, Indiana State Police responded to the crash at US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard. 60-year-old Russell Wilson of Princeton was said to be driving a 2015 Peterbuilt Tractor-Trailer west on Industrial Park Boulevard and stopped at US 41. He then proceeded across the northbound lanes to turn south.
14news.com
Evansville man arrested for multiple drug charges, flees the scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after being found with various amounts of drugs inside his car. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Weinbach Avenue, at the Chuckles gas station, just after 3 a.m. Friday for a welfare check.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 23, 2022
5:33 p.m. Zane Sanders, 23, Shoals, battery against a public safety officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct. 3:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of H Street. 4:17 a.m. Request for a welfare check at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 5:09 a.m. Report of...
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
Comments / 0