Reception planned to honor outgoing county leaders News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 07:33 ImageBody

The Titus County Commissioners began their December 12 meeting by recognizing the retirement/ years of service for the county employees and elected officials. On December 30, 2022, they will have a publicized event that will be taking place at Laura’s Cheesecake.

They will host a reception for the six employees or elected officials where the public will have the opportunity to express their gratitude for putting them in the office to serve them. Those that are retiring/leaving are Cheryl Purdy the County Treasure of 12 years, Joan Newman County Clerk of eight years, Commissioner John Fitch of Precinct 2 for four years, Judge Ralston the district judge for 12 years, Paul Lindsey the County investigator for 12 years, and Judge Brian Lee the county judge for 12 years.

Next on the agenda, the commissioners discussed possibly approving an office space agreement for State Representative Cole Hefner. This office space is just across the street from the courthouse in the Adult Probation offices. This term will begin on January 11, 2023, and end on January 14, 2025. The commissioners approved the donation of office space for State Represent at ive Cole Hefner. Commissioners then approved for Marcus Carlock to have volunteer workers in the District Clerks’ office.

Commissioners considered approving the monthly payments to volunteer fire departments. Chief Jerry Ward came to the commissioners to discuss a pay increase of $1,200 a month to $1,700 a month for the volunteer fire departments. With this pay increase, they will have an extra $500 to cover the cost of fuel, bills, and other items. The commissioners did agree to this pay increase for the volunteer fire departments.

In other action, Precinct One will be taking over part of County Road 1250 and County Road 1030, the north side of Highway 67 and County Road 1200. Precinct One already shared this road so they will be fully taking it over from Precinct Two. This action was unanimously approved by the county leaders.