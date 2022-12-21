Two Republicans senators have blasted fellow party members for voting to approve the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill last week to avert a government shutdown. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) slammed Senate GOP leadership for not waiting until the new year when Republicans will assume control of the House of Representatives and have more leverage to negotiate. “The arrogance of our [Senate GOP] leadership who said, ‘We know better than House members. We’re going to pass this. We’ll get religion next year when it comes to fiscal sanity,’” he told John Catsimatidis in an interview that aired on his WABC 770 AM radio...

