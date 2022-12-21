Read full article on original website
GOP senators blast colleagues for voting to approve $1.7T spending bill
Two Republicans senators have blasted fellow party members for voting to approve the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill last week to avert a government shutdown. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) slammed Senate GOP leadership for not waiting until the new year when Republicans will assume control of the House of Representatives and have more leverage to negotiate. “The arrogance of our [Senate GOP] leadership who said, ‘We know better than House members. We’re going to pass this. We’ll get religion next year when it comes to fiscal sanity,’” he told John Catsimatidis in an interview that aired on his WABC 770 AM radio...
Trump spreads holiday jeers with Truth Social rant directed at ‘Radical Left Marxists,’ ‘Department of Injustice’
‘Twas the night before Christmas at Mar-a-Lago and not a creature was stirring — except for the former president, who was ranting. Donald Trump expressed his version of goodwill to all in a Christmas Eve posting on his Truth Social platform, directing tidings to the “Radical Left Marxists,” the “Department of Injustice,” and the “LameStream Media.” “Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald...
Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’s ready to negotiate “with everyone involved” in the war with Ukraine. Putin told a Russian news reporter in an interview that aired on Russian media on Sunday that the Kremlin is ready to negotiate but their enemy are the ones refusing to talk. The comments from the Russian…
