Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Kentucky voter registration grows post-election
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky saw over 11,000 new voters register in November, Secretary of State Michael Adams said Tuesday. Of the 11,078 new voters, 4,004 are considered a “net gain;” 7,074 voters were removed after the election — 5,517 who died, 953 felony convicts, 498 who moved out of state, 81 who were adjudged mentally incompetent and 25 who voluntarily de-registered.
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look ahead
Meteorologist Jordan Smith, Lexington, Kentucky: Today has been another cold day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with highs in the low to mid 20s, wind chill values into the upper teens, and scattered snow showers and flurries. Take it slow and allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination as snow showers continue into Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a heavier snow shower, it may reduce visibility briefly and coat the road before moving on out.
WTVQ
Temperatures are on the rise as rain gets set to move in on Friday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Tuesday evening everyone, temperatures today got above freezing for the first time since Thursday evening. That is 108 consecutive hours that Lexington was below freezing. The last time that happened was February 2021, almost a year ago. Lows by morning hit the low to mid 20’s but we see a quick increase in temperatures by the afternoon with mid to upper 40s across central and eastern Kentucky. We have another completely dry day on Thursday as highs jump even more into the low to mid 50s across the Commonwealth.
WTVQ
How to recycle your live Christmas tree
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Christmas Day may be over, but there’s still a way to put your Christmas tree to good use by recycling them. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, your Christmas trees can be used to replenish fish habitats in rivers and lakes all over Kentucky.
WTVQ
Small amounts of snow on the way for Kentucky: up to 1 inch expected
ABC 36 Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet says most of the state will see trace amounts of snow to half an inch, while areas in Western Kentucky may see up to one inch of snow. Temperatures will also still stay below freezing in most areas. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning...
Comments / 0