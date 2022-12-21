Read full article on original website
Second LPG Dual-Fuel VLGC for Astomos Named Lantana Planet
On September 16, a naming ceremony was held at Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. for a new VLGC (very large gas carrier) that NYK will charter to Astomos Energy Corporation, the world's pre-eminent liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company. At the ceremony, the ship was named Lantana Planet by...
MATS, A New Uncrewed Platform for Offshore Wind
Survey, positioning and data management firm UTEC, part of the Acteon Group, is targeting the offshore wind survey and inspection market with a new uncrewed surface vessel (USV). Torsten Marten, lead surveyor, UTEC, outlined the new design at the Marine Autonomous Technology Showcase (MATS), at the National Oceanography Center (NOC)...
Ship Recycling Endures a Turbulent 2022
Like much of the world, one word adequately describes the ship recycling market in 2022: turbulent. According to GMS, prices reached decade long peaks above $700/LDT in the first quarter of the year before crashing back down by about $200/LDT, with certain trades seeing below the $500/LDT barrier and even into the high $400s/LDT on certain occasions.
Edda Wind's New CSOV Launched in Spain
On Christmas Eve, Spanish shipyard Gondan Shipbuilders inaugurated the Commissioning Service Operation vessel (CSOV) C491, built for Edda Wind.The new ship is a CSOV of similar design as the other six vessels being built at Gondan. These eight vessels, along with the two SOVs being built at Astilleros Balenciaga, comprise...
