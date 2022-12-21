ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

WTWO/WAWV

‘We’ve been very lucky,’ officials say caution still needed 48 hours after storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– About 48 hours after Winter Storm Elliott rolled through the Wabash Valley, officials are issuing reminders for drivers to continue to use caution on the roadways. Crews have continued to work on snow-covered streets around the area as conditions have continued to improve, but Greene County emergency management director Roger Axe […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Winter storm could impact small businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Severe winter weather could impact last minute shopping. Travel advisories and dangerous road conditions could limit the number of customers for businesses around the Wabash Valley. Intimate Whispers Owner Roni Elder said that it’s been a very busy holiday shopping season so far, but the storm brings uncertainty in the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

People using warming center in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

EWSU Holiday Office Hours, Trash and Recycling Schedules

EWSU Holiday Office Hours, Trash and Recycling Schedules, Christmas Tree Disposal Service: Evansville Water and Sewer Utility business offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, for the Christmas holiday. Utility offices will also be closed Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2, for the New Year’s...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Winter Storm moving through

Winter Storm Elliot is acting as expected. The bitter cold is the main culprit that will continue throughout the day and into tomorrow, Saturday, which is Christmas Eve. The snowfall amounts were on the lower end of the predictions however the winds continue to cause blowing and drifting which can reduce visibility when driving.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Lawrence County under yellow travel advisory

LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Commissioners have placed the County under a yellow travel advisory. Yellow is the lowest level of the local travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTVW

How are road conditions in the Tri-State?

Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women’s …. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's center. A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River …. A look...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Greene County under a level one travel advisory

GREENE CO. – Resident of Greene County Board of Commissioner President Nathan Abram has placed Greene County’s Road Status to Level One or Advisory until 6:00 p.m. tonight. At that time he has ordered to advance to Level Two, Watch Status until 8:00 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. Indiana...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week. The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday. Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN

