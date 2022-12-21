Read full article on original website
‘We’ve been very lucky,’ officials say caution still needed 48 hours after storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– About 48 hours after Winter Storm Elliott rolled through the Wabash Valley, officials are issuing reminders for drivers to continue to use caution on the roadways. Crews have continued to work on snow-covered streets around the area as conditions have continued to improve, but Greene County emergency management director Roger Axe […]
Winter storm could impact small businesses
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Severe winter weather could impact last minute shopping. Travel advisories and dangerous road conditions could limit the number of customers for businesses around the Wabash Valley. Intimate Whispers Owner Roni Elder said that it’s been a very busy holiday shopping season so far, but the storm brings uncertainty in the […]
People using warming center in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
Warrick County Animal Control offering a way to keep pets warm with dangerous temps expected
With a winter storm approaching the region, Warrick County Animal Control i offering anyone that lives in the county a crate for the week. Its all in a effort to encourage pet owners to bring their pets inside, and away from any extreme elements. They also have straw if needed.
INDOT crews clearing roads during winter storm; urging Hoosiers to stay home
(WEHT) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is urging Hoosiers to stay off the roads during Thursday night's winter storm.
Code enforcement to patrol, looking for mistreated animals in subzero temps
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Code Enforcement will be out, looking for animals in distress from the cold. Owners will be fined if animals are not adequately taken care of. News 10 went to the Terre Haute Humane Society to learn more about what pet owners should be...
EWSU Holiday Office Hours, Trash and Recycling Schedules
EWSU Holiday Office Hours, Trash and Recycling Schedules, Christmas Tree Disposal Service: Evansville Water and Sewer Utility business offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, for the Christmas holiday. Utility offices will also be closed Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2, for the New Year’s...
Winter Storm moving through
Winter Storm Elliot is acting as expected. The bitter cold is the main culprit that will continue throughout the day and into tomorrow, Saturday, which is Christmas Eve. The snowfall amounts were on the lower end of the predictions however the winds continue to cause blowing and drifting which can reduce visibility when driving.
Forecast closing Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights and Santa Claus Land of Lights Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights, as well as Santa Claus Land of Lights, will be closed Thursday, December 22, due to severe weather. Officials with Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights say this is the third time in the event’s 29-year history they’ve had to close because of weather.
Lawrence County under yellow travel advisory
LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Commissioners have placed the County under a yellow travel advisory. Yellow is the lowest level of the local travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women’s …. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's center. A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River …. A look...
Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
Evansville Rescue Mission Announces Life-Changing Project to Assist Local Homeless Women and Children
If you ever have the chance to talk with one of the participants of Aurora's 48 Hours in the Life Experience, ask them what major resources we lack for the homeless community. There is a very good chance they will tell you about the lack of shelter, services, and programs for women and children.
Indiana Man Shoots, Partially Dismembers Father Thinking He was Robot Replacement
Mitchell, Indiana had a shock as an Indiana man, 53, got 10 criminal charges that includes shooting his father dead and carving up the body leaving the corpse on the lawn, reported True Crime Daily. Last Tuesday, December 20 at exactly 6:05 pm when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Greene County under a level one travel advisory
GREENE CO. – Resident of Greene County Board of Commissioner President Nathan Abram has placed Greene County’s Road Status to Level One or Advisory until 6:00 p.m. tonight. At that time he has ordered to advance to Level Two, Watch Status until 8:00 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. Indiana...
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with...
Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week. The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday. Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier,...
