To cap off the end of 2022, and tease what they have to come in 2023, HBO has released a new promo that offers fresh footage from a host of new shows coming to the premium cable network including the highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us. Featuring footage of Pedro Pascal as Jolie and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, plus a tease of the game's notorious Clickers come to life, the series is prominently featured within the video which you can find below. In their recap of new content coming to their service, The Last of Us is actually the first thing shown, arriving right before new footage from Succession season 4. The series will be the first to arrive, but that it has such a big spot shows how confident HBO is in the material.

3 DAYS AGO