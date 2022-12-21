Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Related
Iowa Football: Wide receiver Nico Ragaini returning for sixth year
The Hawkeyes are in the midst of retooling their offense for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini informed reporters that he would be returning for a sixth-year as a Hawkeye. Buzz for Ragaini's return started to turn up a bit once Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara...
Iowa players to watch in the Music City Bowl against Kentucky
Bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff nowadays have become auditions for the future, and that's not necessarily a bad thing for the University of Iowa as the Hawkeyes look to carry on momentum into the 2023 season. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and...
Michigan, TCU ready to put second-half successes to test: 'The battle of two cultures'
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — All season long, the Michigan football team has kept the same mindset when it comes to its offensive game-plan. The Wolverines may lean more heavily into different schematic elements during the game, but by the third and fourth quarter, Michigan wants to be bullying its opponents.
TCU players, coaches say Michigan offense ‘very similar’ to Kansas State
PHOENIX, AZ. — TCU players and coaches readily admit they haven’t faced an offense this season quite like Michigan’s. But as the Horned Frogs prepare for the College Football Playoff against the Wolverines, they do see similarities between the Wolverines and Kansas State — a team they played twice, including in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Iowa's NIL Collective 'The Swarm' is 'growing frustrated' with Iowa Athletics
Name, Image and Likeness has taken over the college sports landscape and it's going to directly impact the future of several programs all across the country. And that includes the Hawkeyes. Iowa launched 'The Swarm' collective, which was set to give a stipend to every football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball player in exchange for required appearances and services to nonprofit organizations.
Photos: Michigan practices in Arizona ahead of College Football Playoff vs. TCU
TEMPE, AZ. — The Michigan football team held its first practice in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels. The Michigan Insider attended the first 15 minutes of practice, watching warmups and position drills. Below are our favorite photos from what we saw:
Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers
The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
Top247 LB Jeremiah Beasley announces his top five schools
Belleville (Mich.) High Top247 linebacker Jeremiah Beasley has his top five schools, announcing his favorites during Tuesday’s Sound Mind Sound Body SuperMax Midwest Invitational held inside Ford Field. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Beasley tells 247Sports he’s highest on “Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Kentucky.”. Tabbed by the...
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell gives scouting report on his brother, Kendrick Bell
PHOENIX, AZ. — The Michigan football program last week signed Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of U-M wide receiver and captain Ronnie Bell. A three-star QB/ATH from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., Kendrick committed to the Wolverines over offers from UMass and Northern Iowa. Like his brother, he wasn’t recruited as widely by programs other than Michigan; like his brother, Kendrick was an excellent basketball player before focusing more exclusively on football.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy explains Ohio State football recruitment, Tom Brady comparisons entering CFB Playoff
Ahead of Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with TCU, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy revealed that he was strongly considering Ohio State coming out of high school before the Buckeyes' interest waned after Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer. Years removed from Day's snub, McCarthy now has his sights set on doing something NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't do — win Michigan a national championship.
Breaking down four-star Jacob Oden's top five
Harper Woods (Mich.) four-star Jacob Oden named his top five today and 247Sports has notes on each school and why they're there.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0