4d ago
I must be missing something. Was this story hour on municipal property and paid by taxpayers? Did parents of the children there consent to this and they alone paid the drag queens for this out of their own pockets? If yes then they have that right. But for the life of I will never understand why parents cannot deny sex changing surgery for minors. Since parents had that right ripped from them the so should the drag LGBTQ have theirs ripped from them. Was this done during school hours that brought the children there? Who pays the drag for doing this? A lot missing in this article.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New HousingYoel DavidsonNew York City, NY
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets
He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
Advocate
Man Wanted for Assault Outside Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment
Less than a week after two people were arrested for trespassing at the apartment building of gay New York City Council member Erik Bottcher, police have now identified a third suspect who is wanted for assault. Bottcher represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square,...
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
Man spray-painted anti-Hispanic graffiti in front of Brooklyn tattoo shop
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a man spray-painted anti-Hispanic graffiti on the sidewalk in front of a Brooklyn tattoo shop this week.
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
Man wanted after several employees violently attacked inside Harlem restaurant
A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for attacking employees inside a Manhattan restaurant.
Nurses authorize strike at major NYC hospitals; will it happen next month?
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Nurses at some of the largest hospitals in the tri-state area, and in fact, the world, have authorized a strike that could happen as early as January. The nurses’ union says that the labor action may be necessary because hospitals have stretched nurses’ ranks so thin that it’s endangering patients’ […]
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay
Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023
It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
Doctor ID'd after found with throat slashed in Harlem park
A man was found dead with a slashed throat in a Harlem park on Friday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 60s, was discovered unresponsive in Marcus Garvey Park.
Michigan parents hit New York City streets to track down son missing for 3 months
The parents of a man who disappeared from Midtown three months ago are in New York City hoping to find their son.
ABA Journal
Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm
An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
A battle over charter co-location reveals how deeply progressives are wrong
The war against excellence reared its ugly head again at a city Panel for Educational Policy meeting Wednesday night — this time as a verbal brawl between charter-school supporters, who sought approval for a co-location in a Sheepshead Bay school, and those who opposed it. Success Academy won its permission, but the battle revealed how deep the anti-academic fervor is inside New York City public schools. Students both for and against the co-location spoke, and the supplied talking points were quite obvious as many repeated the same ideas using the same words, but some ventured to share their own opinions. What...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
yonkerstimes.com
Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino
The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
John Catsimatidis-Owned Oil Company Refuses to Sign Union Contract at Greenpoint Refinery
United Metro Energy, the Brooklyn-based oil company owned by radio host and former GOP mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, declined to sign a longstanding, industry-wide collective bargaining agreement that expired last Friday, Dec. 16. The contract had represented only three truck drivers, who haul fuel from the Greenpoint refinery, as members...
Man shot, another critical after slugging in separate Manhattan attacks
A man was shot in the leg and another was critically injured in separate attacks in Manhattan overnight, police said.
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
