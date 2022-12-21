ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 47

guest
4d ago

I must be missing something. Was this story hour on municipal property and paid by taxpayers? Did parents of the children there consent to this and they alone paid the drag queens for this out of their own pockets? If yes then they have that right. But for the life of I will never understand why parents cannot deny sex changing surgery for minors. Since parents had that right ripped from them the so should the drag LGBTQ have theirs ripped from them. Was this done during school hours that brought the children there? Who pays the drag for doing this? A lot missing in this article.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets

He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Man Wanted for Assault Outside Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment

Less than a week after two people were arrested for trespassing at the apartment building of gay New York City Council member Erik Bottcher, police have now identified a third suspect who is wanted for assault. Bottcher represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
Alexandra Gross

Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay

Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023

It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABA Journal

Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm

An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

A battle over charter co-location reveals how deeply progressives are wrong

The war against excellence reared its ugly head again at a city Panel for Educational Policy meeting Wednesday night — this time as a verbal brawl between charter-school supporters, who sought approval for a co-location in a Sheepshead Bay school, and those who opposed it. Success Academy won its permission, but the battle revealed how deep the anti-academic fervor is inside New York City public schools. Students both for and against the co-location spoke, and the supplied talking points were quite obvious as many repeated the same ideas using the same words, but some ventured to share their own opinions. What...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino

The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy