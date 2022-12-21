Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Mass.
Mass. — This winter storm is bringing strong winds and rain to the Boston and New England areas knocking power out for thousands of people Friday morning. According to MEME over 55,000 customers in Massachusetts are already without power. The top concern today is wind, which is causing power...
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
NECN
UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind
With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. Send your photos in to us at shareit@nbcboston.com.
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
School closings for Friday in Mass. and Southern NH
A handful of school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have announced they will be closed Friday because of the storm that will make for hazardous driving with torrential rain and strong winds. Check the latest list here.
Why is it going to be so windy in Massachusetts?
22News Storm Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on why the winds are expected to be so strong with this storm.
ABC6.com
Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
Schools announce closings, early dismissal amidst storm
School closings and early dismissals are rolling in amidst Friday's storm, as strong winds and rain batter the region.
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
WMUR.com
Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye
HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
whdh.com
Major winter storm coming to the US as holiday travelers head to Logan Airport
BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is coming to the United States just days before Christmas weekend. The Midwest is expected to be slammed by snow on Thursday and the Northeast could see a lot of wind and rain on Friday. With now and ice comes cancellations and delays,...
High wind and rain for the end of the week
Franklin County Fire Departments are already warning against the "flash freeze" coming Friday.
Boston Globe
Take a look back at the restaurants we lost in 2022
This year was marked by closures for many local spots. While it may seem that 2022 brought a loosening of restrictions around the pandemic and a new sense of freedom, for many restaurants, this has not been an easy year. Although we saw changes such as the lifting of the indoor mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates for businesses, the Boston Globe reported that eateries struggled with high food and labor costs. During 2022, we continued to see local restaurants having to shut down.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds approaches
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are being reported for Friday as an incoming storm is expected to bring snow, a winter mix, heavy rain and strong winds. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
School delays and closings for Massachusetts for Dec. 23
Multiple weather advisories have been issued for Massachusetts Friday as a mix of rain, snow and high winds hit the region. Much of the state will see heavy rain, between 1 and 3 inches, beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday night. Snow will largely be held to above 1,000...
Comments / 0