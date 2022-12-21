ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye

HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
Take a look back at the restaurants we lost in 2022

This year was marked by closures for many local spots. While it may seem that 2022 brought a loosening of restrictions around the pandemic and a new sense of freedom, for many restaurants, this has not been an easy year. Although we saw changes such as the lifting of the indoor mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates for businesses, the Boston Globe reported that eateries struggled with high food and labor costs. During 2022, we continued to see local restaurants having to shut down.
