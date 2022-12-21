ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day

SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
MEMPHIS, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates

It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kalkinemedia.com

76ers Knicks Basketball

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) @ Miami HEAT (16-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (16-17) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) at the FTX Arena on Monday night. Bam Adebayo will sit out tonight with a non-COVID illness alongside Jimmy Butler who is out with a right ankle sprain, while Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for the Timberwolves with a right calf strain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Santa delivered big time this year with big dunks and excellent games

Despite my grandfather’s protest, the NBA carried on with its Christmas slate, just like it does every year. And just like every year, it did anything but disappoint. Let’s rip through the scores, much like your cousins did the wrapping paper last night. Sixers come from behind to...
New York Post

NBA Christmas Day picks and predictions: Fade Knicks, Lakers, Warriors

Few traditions are better for NBA bettors than the full slate of games on Christmas Day, which serve as a spotlight for the league on a day when most sports cut back on their betting menus. Sure enough, we’ve got five games on Sunday with a quintet of favorites that all look like worthwhile plays. To be clear, not all five games are worth betting equally, with some presenting as much clearer values than others. With that said, here’s a look at all five games on Christmas Day and how we’d consider betting them at BetMGM: NBA Christmas Day odds, lines, start...

