Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Michael Jordan Is The Strongest Athlete Ever: "Hang Out 'Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play 18 Rounds Of Golf And Get 30 By Halftime"
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time after all the impressive things he did for the Chicago Bulls. His Airness took the league to new heights with his impressive plays and desire to win every single game he played. Besides that fire to win at...
Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a unique feeling when Golden State won again
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day
SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Dallas. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past Cavs for 9th straight win
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant each scored 32 points and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Warriors Give Update On Andrew Wiggins' Status For Christmas Day Game Against Grizzlies
All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins will not play on Christmas Day for the Golden State Warriors when they take on Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to recover from an adductor injury.
Ousmane Dieng Will be Able to Thrive With Both Starters and Bench
With the young Oklahoma City Thunder having a deep amount of talent, the Thunder have been able to utilize the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. The players that benefited most from their assignments have been Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng. Of course, recently, Tre Mann got a...
Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates
It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
kalkinemedia.com
76ers Knicks Basketball
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
chatsports.com
NBA GAMETHREAD: Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) @ Miami HEAT (16-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (16-17) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) at the FTX Arena on Monday night. Bam Adebayo will sit out tonight with a non-COVID illness alongside Jimmy Butler who is out with a right ankle sprain, while Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for the Timberwolves with a right calf strain.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Santa delivered big time this year with big dunks and excellent games
Despite my grandfather’s protest, the NBA carried on with its Christmas slate, just like it does every year. And just like every year, it did anything but disappoint. Let’s rip through the scores, much like your cousins did the wrapping paper last night. Sixers come from behind to...
Bulls Continue Streak With DeMar DeRozan Game-Winner Vs. Knicks
10 observations: DeRozan winner continues Bulls' streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time this season, the Chicago Bulls have won three games in a row. In fact, Friday's last-second road victory over the New York Knicks, which came by a score of 118-117, marks the first...
Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on ‘soft’ start in Sixers’ Christmas win vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers gifted their fans with a big win on Christmas Day against the New York Knicks. With a 119-112 win, the Sixers won their eighth consecutive game. Joel Embiid and James Haren came through with big-time performances. Embiid came away with 35 points on 12-22 shooting but it...
NBA Christmas Odds: Bucks vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 12/25/2022
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Beantown for a Christmas Day showdown of green with the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. It’s time to continue our NBA Christmas odds series with a Bucks-Celtics prediction and pick. The Bucks and Celtics will meet for the first time since the...
NBA Christmas Day picks and predictions: Fade Knicks, Lakers, Warriors
Few traditions are better for NBA bettors than the full slate of games on Christmas Day, which serve as a spotlight for the league on a day when most sports cut back on their betting menus. Sure enough, we’ve got five games on Sunday with a quintet of favorites that all look like worthwhile plays. To be clear, not all five games are worth betting equally, with some presenting as much clearer values than others. With that said, here’s a look at all five games on Christmas Day and how we’d consider betting them at BetMGM: NBA Christmas Day odds, lines, start...
