247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Mike Tomlin Sounds Off After Steelers Week 16 Victory Over Raiders
Listen to Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Following their Win over the Raiders on Saturday, December 24th.
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Why Perception of Stefanski Matters, Shutting Down Chubb and Much More
The Cleveland Browns will embark on the most critical offseason since 1999 in a couple of weeks. I have already detailed my reasons for believing that Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, and Paul DePodesta have decided to move on from Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods when the season ends. However, it should be noted that how the Browns handle their business in these final weeks of the 2022 season will be important in ensuring that the Browns' Defensive Coordinator job is attractive to potential candidates.
Colorado Buffs add punter via the portal
Deion Sanders and his new staff in Boulder had a lot of needs to address. Among those needs was to add a talented, top notch punter. They got it on Monday with Mark Vassett announcing his plans to transfer to Colorado after two seasons at Louisville. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Vassett,...
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners
Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where Georgia's top 10 prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of Georgia’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier last week. A pair of five-stars in Vic Burley and Caleb Downs headline the state's top prospects.
Ohio State football: Ryan Day talks slowing down Georgia's rushing attack
Georgia's running game is a big part of the Bulldogs' offensive success. Georgia is averaging 207 rushing yards and almost three rushing touchdowns per game, while putting up 5.5 yards per carry. Ohio State coach Ryan Day will try to slow down that running attack when the Buckeyes take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin: Betting odds, spread, predictions and picks for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
OSU+3.5 (-115)+143Over 45.0 (-110) UW-3.5 (-115)-170Under 45.0 (-110) To get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting news, sign up NOW and get 50% OFF annual VIP membership or get ONE MONTH VIP access to GoPokes247 for ONLY $1. Mike Gundy's record in bowl games is...
Georgia vs. Ohio State: Kirby Smart opens up on recruiting C.J. Stroud out of high school
Ahead of Georgia's matchup with Ohio State in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart praised Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud and reflected on narrowly missing out on the Heisman Trophy finalist on the recruiting trail. "Went all the way across the country and got to sit in...
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Kentucky puts two on Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team
Incoming Kentucky transfers make up the starting backfield on the Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team. Devin Leary (NC State) was tabbed the team's starting quarterback and Ray Davis (Vanderbilt) the starting running back. LIMITED TIME ONLY: Get 50% off annual VIP to CatsPause.com!. Leary committed to and signed with...
Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State
Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
Redemption story of the Texas Longhorns' defense will culminate against Pete Kwiatkowski's former team
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski arrived in Austin in 2021 after seven seasons leading defenses at Washington, he had a reputation in coaching circles as a “silent assassin” - a soft-spoken guy who could X and O with anyone in college football. That...
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: ECU vs. Coastal at the Birmingham Bowl
East Carolina and Coastal Carolina are set to square off for the first time ever on Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala., as the Pirates and Chanticleers kick things off at 6:45 p.m. ET (5:45 p.m. ET locally) inside Protective Stadium on the campus of UAB. ECU comes into the game coming...
