Missouri State

'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Aftersun' Top London Critics' Circle Nominations

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Homegrown features lead the pack at the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle film awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin , Martin McDonagh’s Venice-bowing dark tragicomedy set on the West coast of Ireland, goes into the next year’s awards with nine nominations, while Aftersun , Scottish director Charlotte Wells’ acclaimed directorial debut, lurks just behind with eight noms.

Announced Wednesday following votes by the 200-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the U.K.’s longest-standing critics’ organization, the nominations saw both Banshees and Aftersun land nods for film of the year, director of the year and screenwriter of the year alongside two features from across the Atlantic: Todd Field’s provocative culture-war drama Tár and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s fantastical family portrait Everything Everywhere All at Once , both of which scored six nominations. Banshees — the follow-up to McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri , which trumped at the Circle’s 2018 awards — also snared nominations for all four of its principal stars, including Colin Farrell for actor of the year, while Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan received supporting recognition.

“As always, our nominees stand out from others because our members actually see all of the films that are released each year,” says Rich Cline, chair of the Critics’ Circle Film Section. “So these nominations represent a cross-section of the very best of the movies we watched in 2022. And each year it’s great that we can highlight films, filmmakers and performances that deserve attention.”

This year’s winners in all categories will be announced at London’s May Fair Hotel on 5th February 2023 — with the Circle returning to an in-person gathering after two years of virtual awards ceremonies due to pandemic precautions. Last year’s ceremony saw Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog take four awards, including film, director and actor of the year.

See the full list of nominations below.

Film Of The Year
Aftersun
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision to Leave
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Saint Omer
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Foreign-Language Film Of The Year
Decision to Leave
EO
The Quiet Girl
RRR
Saint Omer

Documentary Of The Year All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
Moonage Daydream

The Attenborough Award:
British/Irish Film Of The Year
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Living
The Quiet Girl
The Wonder

Director Of The Year
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Screenwriter Of The Year
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Actress Of The Year
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Vicky Krieps – Corsage
Florence Pugh – The Wonder
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor Of The Year
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting Actress Of The Year
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Nina Hoss – Tár
Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer

Supporting Actor Of The Year
Tom Burke – The Wonder
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

British/Irish Actress Of The Year (for body of work )
Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins

British/Irish Actor Of The Year (for body of work)
Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing
Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives
Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

The Philip French Award:
Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker
Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Frances O’Connor – Emily
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Young British/Irish Performer
Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

British/Irish Short Film Of The Year
A Fox in the Night – dir Keeran Anwar Blessie
Groom – dir Leyla Coll-O’Reilly
Honesty – dir Roxy Rezvany
A Letter to Black Men – dir Kiosa Sukami
Scale – dir Joseph Pierce

Technical Achievement Award
Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes
Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design
Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography
Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation
RRR – Nick Powell, stunts
Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design
The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting

