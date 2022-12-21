ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime Major League Baseball Outfielder Died On Monday

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a longtime outfielder who passed away this week. Fred Valentine, who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators, passed away on Monday. He was 87 years old. The Washington Nationals confirmed his passing in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saddened...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime MLB Outfielder

Longtime MLB outfielder Fred Valentine has passed away at 87 years old. Valentine appeared in 533 games through his seven-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators. Valentine was also a founding member of the MLB Players Alumni Association. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Baseball Admission

Deion Sanders has given his answer to an age-old question: What's the world's most difficult sport?. Sanders famously played both professional football and baseball. And as an elite athlete, he played a wide variety of sports throughout his life. Prime Time has named baseball as the hardest sport to master.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Names The Hardest Thing To Do In Sports

During a recent appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders discussed his career in the NFL and MLB. When asked which sport is more challenging, Sanders quickly said it's baseball. "That ball does some things to you," Sanders told Sharpe. "Any sport that you can...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
698K+
Followers
88K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy