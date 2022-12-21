ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, ME

Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine

When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
PORTLAND, ME
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
Want to Play a Life-Size Game of Candy Land in Augusta, Maine?

Can you imagine if you got to play life-size versions of some of your favorite classic board games?. What about Battleship? Sorry? Maybe even Guess Who?. There's probably plenty you can think of that would be fun, but on December 28, a life-size game of Candy Land will be taking place in Augusta, Maine.
AUGUSTA, ME
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE
Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor

A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
BANGOR, ME
Day trips to use up your PTO

An unpleasant reality many employees are finding out in these last days of 2022, is that the vacation and PTO you’ve accumulated in 2022 may not roll over for 2023. In other words, this is the week to use it or lose it. Here are some depressing stats:. 55%...
ORONO, ME
Elliott tears through Wiscasset area

Winter storm Elliott came through Friday, Dec. 23 into Saturday, Dec. 24, bringing high winds, flooding and then ice when temperatures plummeted. The wind brought down trees and powerlines; flooding left debris and damage along the waterfront. According to state and local government email announcements, state offices and some town...
WISCASSET, ME
Fire breaks out at Storer Street multi-family home

SACO, Maine — Officials confirm there were no injuries involved in a serious fire in a densely-populated neighborhood in Saco early Tuesday morning. Saco Fire department dispatchers say the fire was first reported at 48 Storer St. at around 2:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were already showing from...
SACO, ME
Bridgton boy raises funds by sleeping at pet shelter

FRYEBURG, Maine — Oliver Blair, 8, slept over on Saturday night at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in a bid to raise at least $29,000. It is Harvest Hills’ 14th year doing the sleepover fundraiser and Blair’s second year, the pet shelter’s executive director, Joan McBurnie, said.
BRIDGTON, ME
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
Portland, ME
