rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding
Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow
Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways.
MyStateline.com
Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas
Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm dangers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A to Z Towing President Bill Wishard is a 3rd generation tow-truck driver. He’s been helping motorists for 24 years. With extremely cold temperatures blowing into the Rockford area this weekend, Wishard stressed the importance of being prepared in case you get stuck. “It’s going to be 9 below tonight,” he […]
MyStateline.com
Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region
The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
How delivery drivers get you food in the winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery drivers, the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. “Everything is just covered in ice. You really can’t even use your windshield wipers, ’cause even […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: The City Wide Snow Emergency and the Odd/Even Parking is now canceled.
December 23, 2022 – The City Wide Snow Emergency and the Odd/Even. Parking is now canceled effective December 23, 2022 at 10:30AM.
WIFR
Rockford plow drivers prepare for winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plow drivers throughout the city are working overtime as they prepare to keep us safe. However, they could face dangerous weather conditions. “This one there’s supposed to be some pretty high winds and there could be some potential drifting snow as well which makes it tough for anybody out on the roads our drivers included,” said Rockford Streets and Sanitation superintendent Mitch Leatherby.
MyStateline.com
Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: 2 Accidents Being Reported, One Of The Accidents, A Vehicle Hit A Tree
Sources are reporting 2 different accidents. Both scenes were reporting possible injuries. Spring Creek and Parkview. 3100 block of Meriday ln. A vehicle is reported...
Eight cars involved in Rockton crash in near white-out conditions
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight vehicles were involved in a crash in near white-out conditions Friday in Rockton. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened in the 8800 block of N. Main Road around 4 p.m. No one was seriously injured, authorities said, but three people were taken to local hospitals by […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Near White Out Conditions, 8 Vehicles Involved In An Auto Accident
8 vehicles involved in an accident, Near white out conditions.
Stateline Village Declares Snow Emergency
Machesney Park, Illinois – A snow emergency has been declared for Machesney Park due to the forecasted winter storm. The snow emergency will be in effect from Wednesday, December 22 at 6:00 PM until further notice. During a snow emergency, all vehicles must be removed from the streets to...
MyStateline.com
Winter Storm Warning for Jo Daviess County, Winter Storm Watch for the rest of the area
Temperatures Tuesday afternoon made it into the lower to mid 20s for most Stateline areas. Wind chills allowed temperatures to feel a bit cooler. The wind chill in Galena is already subzero as of 4:30pm Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall Tuesday night much more than they have the last several...
LIST: Winter snow emergencies declared for Rockford region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow emergencies have been issued for multiple communities in the Stateline area that are under a Winter Storm Warning. As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at […]
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
WIFR
List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns
(WIFR) - Winter weather conditions Thursday caused several cities to activate snow emergencies, meaning parking restrictions until streets are clear of snow and ice. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline. The list will be updated as emergencies are lifted:. Rockford, Ill. - Snow emergency lifted...
Don’t let the freezing temperatures break your house’s pipes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home’s pipes in danger. “It’s better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it’s not going to be a small bill,” said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating. There […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident on the West Side
Sources are reporting an auto accident. It happened around 12:30 pm near Winnebago and Chestnut. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident near this intersection. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Roadways are becoming slippery. Do not travel unless you have too.
nbc15.com
Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
