Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding

Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas

Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region

The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How delivery drivers get you food in the winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery drivers, the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. “Everything is just covered in ice. You really can’t even use your windshield wipers, ’cause even […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford plow drivers prepare for winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plow drivers throughout the city are working overtime as they prepare to keep us safe. However, they could face dangerous weather conditions. “This one there’s supposed to be some pretty high winds and there could be some potential drifting snow as well which makes it tough for anybody out on the roads our drivers included,” said Rockford Streets and Sanitation superintendent Mitch Leatherby.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Stateline Village Declares Snow Emergency

Machesney Park, Illinois – A snow emergency has been declared for Machesney Park due to the forecasted winter storm. The snow emergency will be in effect from Wednesday, December 22 at 6:00 PM until further notice. During a snow emergency, all vehicles must be removed from the streets to...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns

(WIFR) - Winter weather conditions Thursday caused several cities to activate snow emergencies, meaning parking restrictions until streets are clear of snow and ice. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline. The list will be updated as emergencies are lifted:. Rockford, Ill. - Snow emergency lifted...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident on the West Side

Sources are reporting an auto accident. It happened around 12:30 pm near Winnebago and Chestnut. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident near this intersection. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Roadways are becoming slippery. Do not travel unless you have too.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
BELOIT, WI

