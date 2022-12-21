She's right! they are PERSECUTING people into poverty and then going around harrassing them so they have a reason to take their belongings to ensure they stay desperate and without. the eyes of the world WILL be opened to the truth of the Satanic opression over our land. May the power YHVH be upon them.
a waste of time and manpower arresting homeless people that can't pay phones instead of trying to help them if they have somewhere to stay most of them be able to clean up and be able to look for jobs of course that's kind of hard to find so many people are losing their jobs and becoming homeless so the homeless population is growing they like those to have fifth wheel or RV day go in RV park if there's one that was a low cost one instead of 800 and up with new motorhomes I've been saying for a few years now we need a low cost RV Park for people that have their homes and RV instead they keep getting them tickets that they can't pay and after five tickets they take their home and put them on the street so they end up sleeping on the street too why don't those in charge actually talk to homeless people and find out what will help them listen to what will help them
I went to alpha project and they have a really good deal if you can get a job they will pay the rent when you play find a place where the first month most of it the second month and eventually you end up paying all the rent after a year that's great for somebody who can get a job the younger people if you're 75 with disabilities and only get a little over a thousand a month there's no way to pay any kind of rent I explain that to them that's why I said about the motorhome a lot of people are in the same boat as me and I'll need is low cost RV Park $500 $600 it takes older motorhomes or trailers but nobody wants to listen or do anything about it
