ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 30

Jody Harris
3d ago

She's right! they are PERSECUTING people into poverty and then going around harrassing them so they have a reason to take their belongings to ensure they stay desperate and without. the eyes of the world WILL be opened to the truth of the Satanic opression over our land. May the power YHVH be upon them.

Reply
5
Carolyn Vargas
4d ago

a waste of time and manpower arresting homeless people that can't pay phones instead of trying to help them if they have somewhere to stay most of them be able to clean up and be able to look for jobs of course that's kind of hard to find so many people are losing their jobs and becoming homeless so the homeless population is growing they like those to have fifth wheel or RV day go in RV park if there's one that was a low cost one instead of 800 and up with new motorhomes I've been saying for a few years now we need a low cost RV Park for people that have their homes and RV instead they keep getting them tickets that they can't pay and after five tickets they take their home and put them on the street so they end up sleeping on the street too why don't those in charge actually talk to homeless people and find out what will help them listen to what will help them

Reply(1)
4
Carolyn Vargas
4d ago

I went to alpha project and they have a really good deal if you can get a job they will pay the rent when you play find a place where the first month most of it the second month and eventually you end up paying all the rent after a year that's great for somebody who can get a job the younger people if you're 75 with disabilities and only get a little over a thousand a month there's no way to pay any kind of rent I explain that to them that's why I said about the motorhome a lot of people are in the same boat as me and I'll need is low cost RV Park $500 $600 it takes older motorhomes or trailers but nobody wants to listen or do anything about it

Reply(6)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Hazmat Called After DEA Raids DMT Lab | San Diego

Task Force Team #2 of the DEA raided a DMT lab this morning on the top floor of “Steele Building Lofts”. The SDFD HazMat and SD County HazMat teams were called in for the clean-up of the lab. It’s not known how many people were arrested in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Sheriff’s crime lab expands DUI testing

When people drive under the influence, it’s not always from alcohol. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says it’s creating a process to test more than a hundred intoxicants to determine what else is creating danger on the road. KPBS sci-tech reporter Thomas Fudge has more. When people...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD

Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

inewsource

San Diego, CA
592
Followers
380
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

inewsource is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to improving lives in the San Diego region and beyond through impactful, data-based investigative and accountability journalism.

 http://www.inewsource.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy